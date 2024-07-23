 Union Budget 2024-25: Health ministry allocated ₹90,958 crore. Full details | Latest News India - Hindustan Times
Tuesday, Jul 23, 2024
Union Budget 2024-25: Health ministry allocated 90,958 crore. Full details

ByHT News Desk
Jul 23, 2024 07:12 PM IST

Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojna (PM-JAY) Budget allocation rises from ₹6,800 crore to ₹7,300 crore.

The Union health ministry has been allocated 90,958.63 crore in the 2024-2025 Budget announced on Tuesday by finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman. The latest allocation to health ministry is an increase of 12.96 per cent over the 80,517.62 crore 2023-24 revised estimates, reported news agency PTI.

The Union health ministry has been allocated 90,958.63 crore in the 2024-2025 Budget announced on Tuesday by finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman.(File photo)

Out of the 90,958.63 crore allocated to the health ministry, 87,656.90 crore has been allocated to the Department of Health and Family Welfare and 3,301.73 crore to the Department of Health Research.

In the Budget, the government has also announced customs duty exemptions on three cancer treatment drugs -- Trastuzumab Deruxtecan, Osimertinib and Durvalumab.

"To provide relief to cancer patients, I propose to fully exempt three more medicines from Customs duties. I also propose changes in the BCD (Basic Customs Duty) on X-Ray tubes and flat panel detectors for use in medical X-Ray machines under the Phased Manufacturing Program," finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman said on Tuesday while presenting the Budget in the Parliament.

Budget 2024-25 for health sector

  • Budget allocation for the AYUSH Ministry has been increased from 3,000 crore to 3,712.49 crore.
  • Budget allocation for schemes under the Department of Health and Family Welfare has been increased from 77,624.79 crore to 87,656.90 crore.
  • National Health Mission's Budget allocation enhanced from 31,550.87 crore in 2023-24 to 36,000 crore in 2024-25
  • Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojna (PM-JAY) Budget allocation rises from 6,800 crore to 7,300 crore.
  • National Tele Mental Health Programme's Budget allocation increased from 65 crore to 90 crore.
  • Budget allocation for autonomous bodies has been increased from 17,250.90 crore in 2023-2024 to 18,013.62 crore in 2024-25. Among these bodies, the allocation for AIIMS in New Delhi, has been increased from 4,278 crore to 4,523 crore.
  • Budget allocation for the National Digital Health Mission remains the same at 200 crore.
  • Budget allocation for the Indian Council of Medical Research enhanced from 2295.12 crore to 2,732.13 crore.

