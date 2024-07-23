Union Budget 2024-25: Health ministry allocated ₹90,958 crore. Full details
Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojna (PM-JAY) Budget allocation rises from ₹6,800 crore to ₹7,300 crore.
The Union health ministry has been allocated ₹90,958.63 crore in the 2024-2025 Budget announced on Tuesday by finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman. The latest allocation to health ministry is an increase of 12.96 per cent over the ₹80,517.62 crore 2023-24 revised estimates, reported news agency PTI.
Out of the ₹90,958.63 crore allocated to the health ministry, ₹87,656.90 crore has been allocated to the Department of Health and Family Welfare and ₹3,301.73 crore to the Department of Health Research.
In the Budget, the government has also announced customs duty exemptions on three cancer treatment drugs -- Trastuzumab Deruxtecan, Osimertinib and Durvalumab.
"To provide relief to cancer patients, I propose to fully exempt three more medicines from Customs duties. I also propose changes in the BCD (Basic Customs Duty) on X-Ray tubes and flat panel detectors for use in medical X-Ray machines under the Phased Manufacturing Program," finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman said on Tuesday while presenting the Budget in the Parliament.
Budget 2024-25 for health sector
- Budget allocation for the AYUSH Ministry has been increased from ₹3,000 crore to ₹3,712.49 crore.
- Budget allocation for schemes under the Department of Health and Family Welfare has been increased from ₹77,624.79 crore to ₹87,656.90 crore.
- National Health Mission's Budget allocation enhanced from ₹31,550.87 crore in 2023-24 to ₹36,000 crore in 2024-25
- National Tele Mental Health Programme's Budget allocation increased from ₹65 crore to ₹90 crore.
- Budget allocation for autonomous bodies has been increased from ₹17,250.90 crore in 2023-2024 to ₹18,013.62 crore in 2024-25. Among these bodies, the allocation for AIIMS in New Delhi, has been increased from ₹4,278 crore to ₹4,523 crore.
- Budget allocation for the National Digital Health Mission remains the same at ₹200 crore.
- Budget allocation for the Indian Council of Medical Research enhanced from 2295.12 crore to ₹2,732.13 crore.
