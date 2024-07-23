Union Budget 2024-25: Health ministry allocated 90,958 crore. Full details

The Union health ministry has been allocated ₹90,958.63 crore in the 2024-2025 Budget announced on Tuesday by finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman. The latest allocation to health ministry is an increase of 12.96 per cent over the ₹80,517.62 crore 2023-24 revised estimates, reported news agency PTI. The Union health ministry has been allocated ₹ 90,958.63 crore in the 2024-2025 Budget announced on Tuesday by finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman.(File photo)

Out of the ₹90,958.63 crore allocated to the health ministry, ₹87,656.90 crore has been allocated to the Department of Health and Family Welfare and ₹3,301.73 crore to the Department of Health Research.

ALSO READ| Budget 2024 LIVE Updates

In the Budget, the government has also announced customs duty exemptions on three cancer treatment drugs -- Trastuzumab Deruxtecan, Osimertinib and Durvalumab.

"To provide relief to cancer patients, I propose to fully exempt three more medicines from Customs duties. I also propose changes in the BCD (Basic Customs Duty) on X-Ray tubes and flat panel detectors for use in medical X-Ray machines under the Phased Manufacturing Program," finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman said on Tuesday while presenting the Budget in the Parliament.

ALSO READ| Budget: House rent to fall under 'income from house property' tax head

Budget 2024-25 for health sector