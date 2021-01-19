IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / India News / Union budget: Development Finance Institution likely to be announced
Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman chairs a pre-Budget meeting with states and UT's ministers at north Block, in New Delhi on January 18. (PTI)
Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman chairs a pre-Budget meeting with states and UT's ministers at north Block, in New Delhi on January 18. (PTI)
india news

Union budget: Development Finance Institution likely to be announced

The institution is expected to be created by merging some existing financial institutions to meet the long-term financing needs of new, stalled, and work-in-progress infrastructure projects
READ FULL STORY
By Rajeev Jayaswal
UPDATED ON JAN 19, 2021 10:47 AM IST

The creation of a mega Development Finance Institution (DFI) is likely to be announced in the Union Budget. The institution is expected to be created by merging some existing financial institutions to meet the long-term financing needs of new, stalled, and work-in-progress infrastructure projects worth over 100 lakh crore, people aware of the matter said.

A large DFI is necessary for rapid infrastructure development and is likely to be one of the key focus areas of Budget 2021-22.

Infrastructure development will put India on a higher growth trajectory and impact every sector of the economy, the people cited above added, requesting anonymity.

Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman will on February 1 present the Budget, which is expected to be focussed on reviving the economy hit hard by the Covid-19 pandemic and the 68-day-long nationwide lockdown imposed from March 25 to check its spread.

The Indian economy contracted by 23.9% in the quarter that ended on June 30. It recovered to contract by 7.5% in the three months that ended on September 30. According to the first advanced estimate by the National Statistical Office, GDP is expected to contract by 7.7% in fiscal 2020-21.

There is a need for a mega DFI as commercial banks are not suited for long-term financing of infrastructure projects with long gestation periods, the people cited above said. They added that apart from funding new projects, such an institution could also help revive stalled projects worth at least 10 lakh crore. “Most of these projects are languishing because of fund crunch,” one of the persons said.

The proposed mega DFI may include an existing financial institution and some existing funds. “It will meet the long-term financing need of these projects,” the person said. “The government has already announced its ambitious 111 lakh crore National Infrastructure Pipeline, which will require debt financing of at least 60-70 lakh crore in the next four-five years.”

A second person said although the government has created several funds to finance infrastructure and revive stressed projects, the idea of having a mega DFI is to create a competitive financing option.

The Cabinet on November 25 approved a 6,000 crore capital infusion in National Investment and Infrastructure Fund, a government-backed entity created to provide long-term capital to the infrastructure sector.

The government also set up 25,000 crore Special Window for Affordable and Mid-Income Housing Fund on November 6, 2019, to help stalled projects in the real estate sector.

Niranjan Hiranandani, president of the National Real Estate Development Council, said the creation of the fund for the stressed real estate sector was appreciable, but not sufficient as the funds required to complete these projects is in access to 1.25 lakh crore.

Divakar Vijayasarathy, founder and managing partner at consulting firm DVS Advisors LLP, said funding is the most important aspect of infrastructure projects.

“Banks are reeling under the piled-up NPAs [non-performing assets] and in addition to this, funding of greenfield projects by commercial banks leads to asset-liability mismatch which already has left a lasting impact. The government does not have fiscal room to spend. The issues clearly indicate the necessity for a DFI for infrastructure development.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
app
Close
e-paper
HT Image
HT Image
india news

We were a preeminent economy, now we are a laughing stock: Rahul Gandhi targets

By HT Correspondent
UPDATED ON JAN 19, 2021 02:39 PM IST
  • We were a preeminent economy, now we are a laughing stock: Rahul Gandhi targets govt over farm laws
READ FULL STORY
Close
Representational Image. (File photo)
Representational Image. (File photo)
india news

Government writes to WhatsApp, asks it to withdraw new privacy policy

By Deeksha Bhardwaj
PUBLISHED ON JAN 19, 2021 02:23 PM IST
It has also issued a detailed questionnaire to WhatsApp seeking more details about its data-sharing protocols and business practices
READ FULL STORY
Close
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi addresses a press conference at AICC office, in New Delhi. Photo by Sanjeev Verma
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi addresses a press conference at AICC office, in New Delhi. Photo by Sanjeev Verma
india news

'Tragedy unfolding today in country': Rahul Gandhi on protest over farm laws

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Shivani
UPDATED ON JAN 19, 2021 02:34 PM IST
"There is a tragedy unfolding today in the country, govt wants to ignore the issue and misinform the country," Rahul Gandhi said while addressing a conference after the release.
READ FULL STORY
Close
KPCC President D K Shivakumar during a press conference at the party office in Bengaluru, Karnataka.(PTI File photo)
KPCC President D K Shivakumar during a press conference at the party office in Bengaluru, Karnataka.(PTI File photo)
india news

Supreme Court shouldn’t stay but scrap farm laws: Congress’s DK Shivkumar

By hindustantimes.com | Written by Kanishka Sarkar
PUBLISHED ON JAN 19, 2021 02:04 PM IST
DK Shivakumar said that the Congress party will hold a big protest on Wednesday backing the farmers protesting against legislations enacted in September.
READ FULL STORY
Close
India has 6.8 gigawatts of existing nuclear generation capacity, which accounts for roughly 2% of the nation’s total capacity.(AP representative image)
India has 6.8 gigawatts of existing nuclear generation capacity, which accounts for roughly 2% of the nation’s total capacity.(AP representative image)
india news

India debuts largest nuclear reactor with more planned

Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON JAN 19, 2021 02:01 PM IST
India is counting on its nuclear program to help meet its Paris climate commitments to reduce the emissions intensity.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Republic TV’s editor-in-chief Arnab Goswami. (File photo)
Republic TV’s editor-in-chief Arnab Goswami. (File photo)
india news

Maharashtra mulls police action against Arnab in leaked chats case: State home minister

By Surendra P Gangan
UPDATED ON JAN 19, 2021 01:59 PM IST
A delegation led by Maharashtra Congress general secretary Sachin Sawant met Deshmukh and demanded action in the leaked chats case. The delegation said the state government has every right to initiate action
READ FULL STORY
Close
BJP leader and Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose's grandnephew Chandra Kumar Bose speaks to the media in Kolkata on Tuesday. (ANI)
BJP leader and Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose's grandnephew Chandra Kumar Bose speaks to the media in Kolkata on Tuesday. (ANI)
india news

Subhas Chandra Bose’s birth anniversary to be celebrated as Parakram Diwas

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON JAN 19, 2021 01:43 PM IST
In a gazette notification, the ministry stated that decision was taken to “honour and remember Netaji’s indomitable spirit and selfless service to the nation”
READ FULL STORY
Close
A Covid-19 vaccination centre in Mumbai. (Satish Bate/HTphoto)
A Covid-19 vaccination centre in Mumbai. (Satish Bate/HTphoto)
india news

Maharashtra resumes Covid-19 vaccination drive after delay over CoWin

By Swapnil Rawal
UPDATED ON JAN 19, 2021 01:43 PM IST
The state intends to inoculate 28,500 people in a day through sessions at 285 centres across the state
READ FULL STORY
Close
Saif Ali Khan plays a lead role in web series ‘Tandav’. (File photo)
Saif Ali Khan plays a lead role in web series ‘Tandav’. (File photo)
india news

Fresh case filed in Greater Noida against makers of web series ‘Tandav’

By Shafaque Alam
PUBLISHED ON JAN 19, 2021 01:11 PM IST
A BSP member filed the case for showing the UP Police in a bad light and hurting religious sentiments and social beliefs
READ FULL STORY
Close
Rahul Gandhi posted on Twitter along with a newspaper clipping on the issue.(ANI)
Rahul Gandhi posted on Twitter along with a newspaper clipping on the issue.(ANI)
india news

News updates from HT: Rahul Gandhi targets PM over Chinese village in Arunachal

By hindustantimes.com, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 19, 2021 01:00 PM IST
Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion at 1pm. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The scientists, including those from the University of California (UC) Irvine in the US, said this "sweeping shift" of the rain belt was disguised in previous studies that provided a global average of the influence of climate change.(PTI File Photo)
The scientists, including those from the University of California (UC) Irvine in the US, said this "sweeping shift" of the rain belt was disguised in previous studies that provided a global average of the influence of climate change.(PTI File Photo)
india news

Climate change may change rainfall patterns in south India: Study

PTI
PUBLISHED ON JAN 19, 2021 12:59 PM IST
The study, published in the journal Nature Climate Change, examined computer simulations from 27 state-of-the-art climate models, and measured the tropical rain belt's response to a future scenario in which greenhouse gas emissions continue to rise through the end of the current century.
READ FULL STORY
Close
BJP national president JP Nadda. (PTI)
BJP national president JP Nadda. (PTI)
india news

Why is Congress misleading farmers, surrendering to China: Nadda to Rahul

By Smriti Kak Ramachandran
UPDATED ON JAN 19, 2021 01:47 PM IST
The BJP has also targeted the Congress for accepting donations for the Rajiv Gandhi Foundation (RGF) from the Chinese government
READ FULL STORY
Close
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi .(PTI)
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi .(PTI)
india news

Rahul Gandhi to release booklet to highlight pitfalls of farm laws today

ANI, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 19, 2021 12:53 PM IST
Congress has been continuously demanding a repeal of the three laws and has also called a nationwide protest and a "Raj Bhavan Gherao" in all the states.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Union minister Shripad Naik outside the Goa Medical College and Hospital on Tuesday.(ANI Photo)
Union minister Shripad Naik outside the Goa Medical College and Hospital on Tuesday.(ANI Photo)
india news

Nearly 10 days after accident, minister Shripad Naik briefly brought out of ward

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Amit Chaturvedi
UPDATED ON JAN 19, 2021 02:26 PM IST
Naik, 68, was on his way from Yellapur to Gokarna in Karnataka on January 11 when the accident took place. The minister's wife Vijaya and personal assistant were killed in the accident.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Many Indian officials believe that China's will not move out of the contested points in East Ladakh sector till President Xi Jinping delivers his address to mark 100 years of Communist Party of China (AFP)
Many Indian officials believe that China's will not move out of the contested points in East Ladakh sector till President Xi Jinping delivers his address to mark 100 years of Communist Party of China (AFP)
india news

China’s PLA may ramp up military activity in Ladakh in 2 months

By Shishir Gupta
UPDATED ON JAN 19, 2021 01:33 PM IST
  • India does hope that the incoming Biden administration will stand by its commitments on China, South China Sea, Taiwan or Indo-Pacific at large but New Delhi is not dependent on the US for handling the PLA on land frontiers
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP