Union education minister Pokhriyal honoured by Canada's Hindi Writers Guild
Union education minister Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank' was honoured by the Hindi Writers Guild, Canada for his literary work on Saturday.
Congratulating Nishank on getting the honour, Uttarakhand governor Baby Rani Maurya said Nishank had proven his dedication to literature by writing constantly despite being a popular political leader who has served people as an MLA, an MP, a chief minister and now as a Union minister.
Nishank was conferred with the "Sahitya Gaurav Samman" in the presence of the Governor through a virtual programme, a Raj Bhawan press release here said.
India's High Commissioner in Canada Ajay Bisaria was also present on the occasion.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Opposition clamour to investigate Arnab Goswami’s leaked chats grows
- A political storm is brewing over the transcript of a purported WhatsApp conversation between Arnab Goswami and former BARC CEO, Partho Dasgupta over Balakot air strikes and Ariticle 370 revocation.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Courts must be open to public scrutiny, criticism: Harish Salve
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
HC grants relief to man accused of name-calling CM
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'Tarikh pe tarikh': Farmer leader accuses govt of dragging things
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
52 people develop allergic reaction, one severe after receiving Covid-19 vaccine
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'Attempts to intimidate': Akali Dal slams Centre after NIA summons farmer leader
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
UK invites PM Narendra Modi to attend G7 Summit
- Prime ministers and presidents from the world’s leading democracies will come together in the UK to address shared challenges, from beating Coronavirus and tackling climate change, to ensuring that people everywhere can benefit from open trade, technological change and scientific discovery
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Congress leader P Chidambaram slams NITI Aayog for rejection of RTI on farm laws
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
15,144 new cases of Covid-19 take India's tally to over 10.55 million
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
India condemns attack on UN peacekeepers in Mali
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Traffic restrictions in New Delhi for 3 hrs on 4 days from Sunday to Thursday
- The traffic police will deploy a large number of its personnel to divert traffic in view of the restrictions being imposed for this period.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Covid-19 LIVE updates: 15,144 new cases push infection tally to 10,557,985
Farmers' protest: Haryana farmers say will start for Delhi on Jan 20
Amit Shah to address public rally in Karnataka's Bagalkot today
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
News updates from Hindustan Times: Fog layer over entire stretch of Himalayan fo
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox