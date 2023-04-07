Union health minister chairs Covid review meet as cases cross 6,000-mark

Amid surge in Covid-19 cases in the country, Union Health Minister Dr Mansukh Mandaviya chaired a review meet with the health ministers of all states and Union Territories today, news agency ANI reported.

Union Minister Mansukh Mandaviya chairs Covid review meeting.(ANI)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“The Centre has regularly issued guidelines to the States & UTs on Covid19. PM Modi has held a review with all States on this. Today, Health Minister Dr Mandaviya will hold a review meeting with health ministers of States & UTs," MoS Health Dr. Bharati Pravin Pawar was quoted by the agency.

Union Minister Mansukh Mandaviya chairs Covid review meeting.(ANI)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

India on Friday reported 6,050 new Covid-19 cases, 13 per cent higher than yesterday's tally of 5,335 infections, data shared by health ministry stated. The total active cases stand at 28,303 whereas 14 more fatalities were reported due to the virus during the same period.

A total of 5,30,943 people have lost their lives due to Covid-19. The number of discharged people stands at 4,41,85,858. Meanwhile, 2,334 vaccine doses were administered in the last 24 hours. A total of 2,20,66,20,700 inoculations have been done since the nationwide vaccination drive commenced on January 16, 2021.

The major contributors to India’s growing Covid graph are states like Kerala, Delhi, Himachal Pradesh, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh which have seen a sharp surge in infections in the last few days.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Delhi registered 606 fresh Covid-19 cases, highest since last August. The national capital had registered 620 cases related to the virus on August 26 last year.

Meanwhile, Kerala's Covid tally increased to 1,912. Six new coronavirus cases were reported from Maharashtra, two from Karnataka, one each in Kerala and Punjab.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR HT News Desk Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered....view detail