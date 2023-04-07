Home / India News / World Health Day 2023: Mansukh Mandaviya leads 'Health for all' walkathon

World Health Day 2023: Mansukh Mandaviya leads 'Health for all' walkathon

ByHT News Desk
Apr 07, 2023 11:51 AM IST

World Health Day 2023: The participants of the walkathon took a pledge to adopt healthy habits to prevent lifestyle-related health problems.

More than 350 people participated in the ‘Health for All’ walkathon organised by Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on the occasion of World Health Day. The walkathon passed from Vijay Chowk to Nirman Bhawan in central Delhi and crossed the Kartavya Path and India Gate. The march was aimed at spreading awareness about healthy habits in order to keep away non-communicable diseases and to promote mental well-being.

Union Minister of Health Mansukh Mandaviya and Union MoS for Health Bharati Pawar participate in a walkathon on World Health Day.(PTI)
Union Minister of Health Mansukh Mandaviya and Union MoS for Health Bharati Pawar participate in a walkathon on World Health Day.(PTI)

Along with Mandaviya, Minister of State for Health Bharti Pravin Pawar also took part in the walkathon. The participants of the walkathon took a pledge to adopt healthy habits to prevent lifestyle-related health problems such as cancer, diabetes, hypertension, and other mental illness.

Thanking people for being part of the walkathon, Mandaviya said, “India has the philosophy of Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam where we think about the progress of all and not just self. This philosophy was followed during the Covid crisis when India provided vaccines and medical supplies to the countries in need without considering any commercial profits… India has been at the forefront of helping every stakeholder. With this spirit, India is working for the health of its citizens and the world.”

Hailing PM Modi's role in the development of health-related infrastructure, Mandaviya said, “Under the leadership of the prime minister, India has connected health to development.”

"Only healthy citizens can create a healthy society and, in turn, a developed nation. In this Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav, I urge you all to work together to create a developed and healthy India," Mandaviya added.

Minister of State for Health, Bharti Pravin Pawar noted that the "Health for all" concept takes its origin from the fact that a healthy person not only contributes positively to their family but also to the society.

Giving out its statement on World Health Day, the Union Health Ministry said, “Non-communicable diseases currently account for more than 63 per cent of all deaths in the country and are linked with major behavioural risk factors such as the use of tobacco and alcohol, poor dietary habits, insufficient physical activity and air pollution.”

World Health Day is observed across the globe to develop people's awareness towards the importance of good health. One of the major reasons for people falling victims to non-communicable diseases is physical inactivity.

The National NCD Monitoring Survey (2017-18), states that 41.3 per cent of Indians are physically inactive. Physical inactivity not only increases the risk of non-communicable diseases such as cancer, cardiovascular disease, hypertension, and diabetes but also has effects on one's mental health. It can also accelerate the chances of dementia in people.

(With inputs from PTI)

Get Latest India Newsalong with Latest Newsand Top Headlinesfrom India and around the world.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

Topics
world health day health
world health day health
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2022 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, April 07, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out