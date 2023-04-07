World Health Day 2023: Mansukh Mandaviya leads 'Health for all' walkathon

More than 350 people participated in the ‘Health for All’ walkathon organised by Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on the occasion of World Health Day. The walkathon passed from Vijay Chowk to Nirman Bhawan in central Delhi and crossed the Kartavya Path and India Gate. The march was aimed at spreading awareness about healthy habits in order to keep away non-communicable diseases and to promote mental well-being. Union Minister of Health Mansukh Mandaviya and Union MoS for Health Bharati Pawar participate in a walkathon on World Health Day.(PTI)

Along with Mandaviya, Minister of State for Health Bharti Pravin Pawar also took part in the walkathon. The participants of the walkathon took a pledge to adopt healthy habits to prevent lifestyle-related health problems such as cancer, diabetes, hypertension, and other mental illness.

Thanking people for being part of the walkathon, Mandaviya said, “India has the philosophy of Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam where we think about the progress of all and not just self. This philosophy was followed during the Covid crisis when India provided vaccines and medical supplies to the countries in need without considering any commercial profits… India has been at the forefront of helping every stakeholder. With this spirit, India is working for the health of its citizens and the world.”

Hailing PM Modi's role in the development of health-related infrastructure, Mandaviya said, “Under the leadership of the prime minister, India has connected health to development.”

"Only healthy citizens can create a healthy society and, in turn, a developed nation. In this Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav, I urge you all to work together to create a developed and healthy India," Mandaviya added.

Minister of State for Health, Bharti Pravin Pawar noted that the "Health for all" concept takes its origin from the fact that a healthy person not only contributes positively to their family but also to the society.

Giving out its statement on World Health Day, the Union Health Ministry said, “Non-communicable diseases currently account for more than 63 per cent of all deaths in the country and are linked with major behavioural risk factors such as the use of tobacco and alcohol, poor dietary habits, insufficient physical activity and air pollution.”

World Health Day is observed across the globe to develop people's awareness towards the importance of good health. One of the major reasons for people falling victims to non-communicable diseases is physical inactivity.

The National NCD Monitoring Survey (2017-18), states that 41.3 per cent of Indians are physically inactive. Physical inactivity not only increases the risk of non-communicable diseases such as cancer, cardiovascular disease, hypertension, and diabetes but also has effects on one's mental health. It can also accelerate the chances of dementia in people.

(With inputs from PTI)

