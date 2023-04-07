Home / World News / World Health Day 2023: Theme and significance of the day

World Health Day 2023: Theme and significance of the day

ByHT News Desk
Apr 07, 2023 06:57 AM IST

World Health Day 2023: The theme calls on the world to take required actions which can help tackle health challenges today and tomorrow.

World Health Day is observed every year on April 7 to draw attention to a particular health topic that affects people all over the world. It also marks the birthday of the World Health Organisation (WHO) which was founded in 1948. This year the world health body is observing its 75th anniversary.

World Health Day 2023: World Health Organization (WHO) chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus looks on during a press conference on the World Health Organization's 75th anniversary in Geneva.(AFP)
World Health Day 2023: World Health Organization (WHO) chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus looks on during a press conference on the World Health Organization's 75th anniversary in Geneva.(AFP)

World Health Day 2023: Theme of the day

The theme for the World Health Day 2023 is "Health For All." The aim of the theme is to create an opportunity for the world to look back at public health successes that have helped improve the quality of life over the past 70 years. The theme also calls on the world to take required actions which can help tackle health challenges today and tomorrow, the world health body said. 

Read more: World Health Day 2023: 7 ways to keep your pet’s heart healthy

World Health Day 2023: How to mark the day

The World Health Organisation also shared some ideas to mark this day. WHO said that people around the world could organize a World Health Day event for their communities. 

"Work with health champions and influencers to mobilize your community to demand your right to access quality health service without falling into financial hardship," WHO said in a statement.

Collaborating with artists, musicians, influencers, social workers, celebrities and other influencing personalities around the world to spread the message behind "Health For All" was also an idea given by WHO to mark the day. 

Schools, colleges and other educational institutions can also organise activities to educate students about healthy practices that can be followed on a daily basis, the health body said. 

“You can also create a social media plan and use the official hashtags which are #HealthForAll and #WHO75,” it said. 

Get Latest World Newsalong with Latest Newsfrom Indiaat Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2022 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, April 07, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out