'No wrongdoing... justice will prevail': Union minister breaks silence after son arrested in POCSO case

In a detailed post on X, Kumar described how the developments surrounding the case had deeply affected his family members. He mentioned that the strain of the past few days also impacted his mother’s health and said she suffered a heart stroke during the period.

Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Bandi Sanjay Kumar on Saturday broke silence since his son, Bandi Sai Bhageerath, joined the investigation in the alleged POCSO case registered against him. Calling the past week one of the toughest periods for his family, the BJP leader said they had faced immense emotional stress but remained confident that the truth would emerge through the legal process.

“Over the past one week, my family has gone through one of the most emotionally difficult phases of our lives. There were moments of pain, anxiety, helplessness and deep emotional strain. The situation affected my entire family deeply. My mother suffered a heart stroke during this difficult phase, which was very traumatic. But in these testing times, the immense love & support extended by lakhs of people across the country gave me strength to stand firm...” the minister said.

‘No wrongdoing from our side’ Kumar strongly defended his family while maintaining that they would cooperate fully with the judicial process. He said they had complete faith in the courts and insisted that no wrongdoing had taken place.

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“…I want to reassure every well-wisher, supporter and karyakarta that there has been no wrongdoing from our side. We have complete faith in the legal process and truth will ultimately prevail. At the same time, I request everyone to understand that this is a personal family matter and we will continue to fight it legally with complete faith in the judiciary and justice system. I humbly request all BJP karyakartas and supporters not to get distracted emotionally. Please continue strengthening BJP in Telangana and continue your hard work for the party and ideology,” he said.

The BJP leader also urged party workers not to allow the controversy to affect organisational work in Telangana, describing the matter as personal and legal in nature.

Son sent to judicial custody Bandi Sai Bhageerath has been remanded to judicial custody until May 29 in connection with the investigation under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

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According to his counsel, Advocate Karunasagar, Bhageerath surrendered before the police at around 8:15 pm along with a legal team that included Senior Advocate Antony Reddy. The police subsequently began standard investigative procedures.

Karunasagar said his client fully cooperated during questioning and expressed confidence that Bhageerath would eventually be cleared of all allegations as the legal proceedings continue.

Ending his message on X, Kumar invoked the Sanskrit phrase, “Yato Dharmastato Jayah” (Where there is righteousness, there is victory), and said, “We will face this difficult phase with courage, patience and faith. Justice may be delayed, but it will not be denied.”