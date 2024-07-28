Union minister HD Kumaraswamy hospitalised after nasal bleeding at press conference

Union minister HD Kumaraswamy on Sunday was hospitalised after his nose started to bleed during a press conference. Union minister HD Kumaraswamy.(ANI)

The incident took place as Kumaraswamy was talking to reporters in Bengaluru after a meeting with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders when he noticed blood coming out of his nose.

The Janata Dal (Secular) leader was seen trying to block his nostrils with a piece of cloth, but the blood began trickling down his chin and then fell on his white shirt.

Kumaraswamy, who holds the portfolio of steel and heavy industries, was quickly taken to a private hospital by his son, Nikhil Kumaraswamy.

Later, speaking to the media, Nikhil Kumaraswamy said there was nothing to worry about as the doctors were attending to his father, according to PTI.

According to him, his father did not take rest due to his hectic schedule, which could be the reason behind the incident.

BJP-JDS meeting

A meeting of BJP-JDS leaders under the leadership of state BJP President BY Vijayendra, Kumarswamy and state leader of opposition R Ashoka was held in Bengaluru today.

After the meeting, Vijayendra said that the leaders met to discuss the reason behind the corruption taking place in Karnataka including Mysore Urban Development Authority (MUDA) scam, according to ANI.

"All the senior leaders from BJP, as well as JD(S), met and discussed in detail about the way corruption is taking place in Karnataka under the leadership of Siddaramaiah. In the ST Development Corporation scam the money for the welfare of the scheduled tribe community has been looted by the Congress government, MUDA scam and many other scams which are taking place in Karnataka," he said.

He further added that a 'Padyatra' will be taken out by the BJP and JDS will take on August 3.

"Both parties have decided to take out 'Padyatra' from August 3. BS Yediyurappa and HD Kumaraswamy will participate in the Yatra. It is a seven-day yatra which will start on August 3 and conclude on August 10. National leaders of the BJP will also be present on 10th August. If the government will try to stop our 'Padyatra' we will not stop," the BJP leader added.

Earlier, Karnataka's Deputy Minister DK Shivkumar had accused the BJP of tarnishing the image of chief minister Siddaramiah by planning a padayatra to protest against the MUDA irregularities.