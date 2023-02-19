Home / India News / Union minister Rijiju retweets singer Adnan Sami's post on 'lust' for power

Union minister Rijiju retweets singer Adnan Sami's post on 'lust' for power

Published on Feb 19, 2023

Kiren Rijiju retweeted a Twitter post of Sami, in which the singer-composer said the "problem we face today is that the lust of power and frustration of not having it is so huge, as if it were a withdrawal from an addiction...."

Union law minister Kiren Rijiju.
Law Minister Kiren Rijiju on Saturday appeared to endorse the views of singer Adnan Sami that some people have a lust for power and are frustrated at not having it.

Rijiju retweeted a Twitter post of Sami, in which the singer-composer said the "problem we face today is that the lust of power and frustration of not having it is so huge, as if it were a withdrawal from an addiction...."

Sami also said some are even prepared to throw the country under the "world community bus" in order to try and destabilise India and get a chance to rule.

Sami's remarks came against the backdrop of billionaire investor George Soros claiming that the turmoil engulfing industrialist Gautam Adani's business empire may open the door to a democratic revival in India.

The Congress had said on Friday whether the Adani issue will spark a democratic revival in the country depends entirely on the grand old party and other opposition parties, and has nothing to do with Soros.

The ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) had, on the other hand, launched a frontal attack on Soros, accusing him of not only targeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi, but also the Indian democratic system so that people "hand-picked" by the investor get to run the government here.

"The problem we face today is that the lust of power and frustration of not having it is so huge, as if it were a withdrawal from an addiction, that some r even prepared to throw d country under d world community bus in order to try and destabilise India and try 2 get a chance to rule (sic)," Sami tweeted on Saturday evening.

