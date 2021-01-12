Union minister Shripad Naik's condition stable after accident, says Goa CM
Union minister Shripad Naik, who was injured in a road accident in Karnataka on Monday, is out of danger and in a stable condition, Goa chief minister Pramod Sawant has said. The minister's wife Vijaya Naik and his close aide died after suffering injuries in the accident that occurred in a village in Karnataka's Uttara Kannada district.
"All the health parameters of Union Minister Shri Shripad Bhau Naik are stable and he is undergoing treatment at ICU of Goa Medical College," Sawant tweeted. "He is out of danger and his health condition is stable. Two minor surgeries would be performed on him tonight. As of now, there is no requirement to shift him to Delhi for treatment," Sawant also said while speaking to reporters, according to ANI.
The 68-year-old minister and the others who were injured were shifted to Panaji's Goa Medical Hospital at Bambolim, according to Ankola Police. Naik, who is the Union minister of state for AYUSH (independent charge), was coming back after offering prayers at Yellapur's famous Gante Ganesha Temple when his vehicle met with the accident, police in Ankola said.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi had earlier spoken to Goa chief minister Sawant to ensure proper arrangements for Naik's treatment. Defence minister Rajnath also spoke to the Goa chief minister. "The State Government is properly managing the treatment of Sripadji. Pray to God that Shripadji recovers soon," Singh tweeted in Hindi.
Karnataka chief minister BS Yediyurappa has condoled the death of Vijaya Naik and the president of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Sadanand Tanavade also wished speedy recovery of the Union minister.
"Shocked and pained to learn about the tragic death of Vijaya Naik in an accident. Wishing for the earliest recovery of Shripad Naik. Hope he is out of danger soon. Also, pray to Mahaprabhu Jagannath to give Shripad and family the strength to overcome this loss," Union minister of petroleum and natural gas and steel Dharmendra Pradhan said.
Union road transport minister Nitin Gadkari said he is "anguished to hear about the demise of Vijaya Naik ji in a road accident. Praying for the quick recovery of Shripad Naik, may God give him and his family the strength to overcome the loss."
(With agency inputs)
