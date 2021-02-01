IND USA
NCP chief Sharad Pawar. (File photo)
NCP chief Sharad Pawar. (File photo)
india news

Union minister Tomar, NCP chief spar over farm laws

Sharad Pawar has alleged that Narendra Tomar is not bringing proper facts before the people, assuring that the new laws will not affect the mandis
By Faisal Malik
UPDATED ON FEB 01, 2021 02:43 PM IST

NCP chief Sharad Pawar hit back at Union agriculture minister Narendra Singh Tomar on Monday over the new farm laws, saying the latter was not putting forth “proper facts” before the people over minimum support price (MSP), which is a prime concern of the farmers. This comes a day after the minister had attacked Pawar for criticising the new farm laws out of “ignorance and misinformation”.

He said that no provisions have been made to guarantee MSP to the farmers for trading with private buyers outside agriculture produce market committee (APMC). He also stressed that it is the duty of the Centre to convince the farmers.

“Tomar ji is not bringing proper facts before the people. He has been assuring that the new laws will not affect the mandis (APMC) but farmers organisations are of the opinion that the provisions under law are favouring competitive companies,” Pawar said in a series of tweets.

“Under the new laws, farmers can sell their produce outside mandis (APMC) but have no MSP guarantee when they sell their produce to private buyers. This is what the protesting farmers have been saying since the beginning. There is no assurance for fair prices to the farmers from the corporate sector in the long term,” he posted.

Also read | Congress plans campaign against Centre across states over farm laws

The former Union agriculture minister also said that the Centre passed the three farm bills without taking any political party or farmers into confidence. In the original form, the laws doesn’t guarantee fair prices to the farmers against their produce. The reference of MSP came in picture only after farmers started their agitation, he pointed out.

Pawar also said the MSP was increased during his term as the agriculture minister to ensure fair prices to the farmers for their produce. “Till 2013-14, MSP was increased to 1,310 per quintal for rice and 1,400 per quintal for wheat from 550 per quintal for rice and 630 per quintal for wheat in 2003-04. The same year, the country had record production of foodgrain and MSP played important role in it,” the NCP chief said.

On Sunday, responding to a critique on the new farm laws that Pawar had posted, Tomar had hoped that the NCP chief “will change his stand” and “explain the benefits of the laws to farmers.”

“Pawar is considered well-versed with the issues and solutions relating to agriculture. He has himself tried hard to bring about the same agriculture reforms earlier,” the agriculture minister had said.

Pawar had posted six tweets in which he said that the new laws will adversely affect the MSP and will also weaken the mandi system. He also raised concern about the amended Essential Commodities Act. “According to the Act, the Govt will intervene for price control only if rates of horticultural produce are increased by 100% and that of non-perishable items increase by 50%. Stock piling limits have been removed on food grain, pulses, onion, potato, oilseeds etc. It may lead to apprehensions that Corporates may purchase commodities at lower rates and stock pile and sell at higher prices to consumers,” he had posted on Twitter.

A bench of Chief Justice SA Bobde and Justices AS Bopanna and V Ramasubramanian said if WhatsApp does not file its reply, then the averment made in the writ petition filed by petitioner Rajya Sabha MP Binoy Viswam will be taken as accepted.(PTI)
A bench of Chief Justice SA Bobde and Justices AS Bopanna and V Ramasubramanian said if WhatsApp does not file its reply, then the averment made in the writ petition filed by petitioner Rajya Sabha MP Binoy Viswam will be taken as accepted.(PTI)
india news

SC seeks WhatsApp reply on plea for non-sharing of UPI data with any third party

PTI
PUBLISHED ON FEB 01, 2021 03:23 PM IST
Several interlocutory applications have been filed in the plea which also seek direction for framing regulation to ensure that data collected on UPI platforms is not “exploited” or used in any manner other than for processing payments.
A file photo of Delhi high court in New Delhi.
A file photo of Delhi high court in New Delhi.
india news

HC dismisses PIL for action against police, intelligence officials

PTI
PUBLISHED ON FEB 01, 2021 03:14 PM IST
A bench of Chief Justice DN Patel and Justice Jyoti Singh declined to entertain the PIL saying it was too early for the court to interfere in the issue as police has registered FIRs in relation to the incident on January 26.
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman speaks at Lok Sabha during the Budget Session of the Parliament, in New Delhi, Monday. (PTI)
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman speaks at Lok Sabha during the Budget Session of the Parliament, in New Delhi, Monday. (PTI)
india news

India sets aside 4.78 lakh crore for defence, 19% hike in capital expenditure

By Rahul Singh
PUBLISHED ON FEB 01, 2021 02:10 PM IST
The increase comes at a time when India is locked in a prolonged border row with China and the threat of a two-front conflict with China and Pakistan cannot be ruled out
The seizure included one AK 47 rifle, three magazines of AK 47, 94 rounds of AK 47 ammunition, two Chinese pistols, two Chinese pistol magazines, eight rounds of pistol ammunition, five UBGL grenades, among others(HT Photo )
The seizure included one AK 47 rifle, three magazines of AK 47, 94 rounds of AK 47 ammunition, two Chinese pistols, two Chinese pistol magazines, eight rounds of pistol ammunition, five UBGL grenades, among others(HT Photo )
india news

Terrorist hideout busted in J-K's Rajouri, huge cache of arms recovered

By HT Correspondent
UPDATED ON FEB 01, 2021 01:46 PM IST
During the search operation, war like stores were recovered.
Rescue operation carried out after a building collapsed in a commercial complex, at Bhiwandi in Thane.(PTI)
Rescue operation carried out after a building collapsed in a commercial complex, at Bhiwandi in Thane.(PTI)
india news

1 dead, 6 rescued in godown collapse in Maharashtra’s Bhiwandi

By hindustantimes.com, HT Correspondent | Edited by Shivani, New Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 01, 2021 02:40 PM IST
Teams of Thane district rescue force, disaster management cell, and fire services officials are at the spot and carrying out the rescue and relief work.
Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman at Lok Sabha during the Budget Session on Monday.(PTI Photo)
Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman at Lok Sabha during the Budget Session on Monday.(PTI Photo)
india news

News updates from HT: FM announces production linked incentive schemes

By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 01, 2021 12:52 PM IST
Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.
Shiromani Akali Dal leader Harsimrat Badal. (Videograb )
Shiromani Akali Dal leader Harsimrat Badal. (Videograb )
india news

Sitting at your door: Ex-ally scoffs at PM's phone call away offer to farmers

By Smriti Kak Ramachandran
UPDATED ON FEB 01, 2021 12:35 PM IST
At the all-party meet on Sunday, PM Modi said the government was only a “phone call away” for talks with farmers who have been involved in a weeks-long agitation over the three farm laws.
Farmers have been protesting at the borders surrounding the national capital against the three new farm laws.(HT Photo)
Farmers have been protesting at the borders surrounding the national capital against the three new farm laws.(HT Photo)
india news

Farmers Protest: DMRC closes gates of Tikri Border, other metro stations

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Deepali Sharma, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 01, 2021 11:00 AM IST
The Delhi traffic police has also issued an alert for the commuters travelling towards ISBT Anand Vihar.
A vehicle plies on a snow-covered road after heavy snowfall, in Baramulla district of J&K. (ANI)
A vehicle plies on a snow-covered road after heavy snowfall, in Baramulla district of J&K. (ANI)
india news

Srinagar records its coldest night since 1991; mercury at -8.8°C

By Mir Ehsan
PUBLISHED ON FEB 01, 2021 10:36 AM IST
Traffic on Srinagar-Jammu national highway was suspended after a land slide in Banihal and efforts are on to clear the highway of the debris
The spurt in incidences of violence against children has raised serious concerns about their safety in the state.(HT File Photo )
The spurt in incidences of violence against children has raised serious concerns about their safety in the state.(HT File Photo )
india news

7-year-old's throat slit for resisting rape in Odisha, 2 arrested: Cops

By Debabrata Mohanty
PUBLISHED ON FEB 01, 2021 10:17 AM IST
The accused, who were drunk, also attacked her with bricks.
The Modi government on Friday launched the PM Kisan Maan Dhan Yojana, a pension scheme for small and marginal farmers of the country.(ANI Photo)
The Modi government on Friday launched the PM Kisan Maan Dhan Yojana, a pension scheme for small and marginal farmers of the country.(ANI Photo)
india news

Indian Coast Guard courageously ensuring our seas are safe: PM Modi

By hindustantimes.com | Written by Susmita Pakrasi | ANI, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 01, 2021 10:14 AM IST
According to the Ministry of Defence, the ICG has played a significant role in securing the Indian Coasts and enforcing regulations within the maritime zones of India.
The victim was taken to KEM Hospital but was declared dead on arrival. (Pic for representation)
The victim was taken to KEM Hospital but was declared dead on arrival. (Pic for representation)
india news

2 dead after truck collides with another in Chhattisgarh’s Dantewada

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON FEB 01, 2021 10:06 AM IST
Over 60 villagers were on board the truck when its driver lost control over the steering wheel, following which the vehicle rammed a check-post and then hit another truck.
PM Narendra Modi. (File photo)
PM Narendra Modi. (File photo)
india news

Got threat calls for accepting PM’s invite, alleges TMC MP

By HT Correspondent | Edited by Smriti Sinha
PUBLISHED ON FEB 01, 2021 10:02 AM IST
Even though Dibyendu Adhikari has said that he is still with the TMC, speculations are rife that he could end his ties with the ruling party later this month
Aung San Suu Kyi was held along with other leaders of her NLD party in early morning raids. (File photo)
Aung San Suu Kyi was held along with other leaders of her NLD party in early morning raids. (File photo)
india news

India expresses concern over coup in Myanmar, says democracy must be upheld

By Rezaul H Laskar
PUBLISHED ON FEB 01, 2021 09:59 AM IST
The external affairs ministry said it is monitoring the situation closely after that Myanmar’s military had seized power in a coup against the democratically elected government of Aung San Suu Kyi
