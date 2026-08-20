Members of the Union Council of Ministers received an analysis of their engagement on four major social media platforms during Wednesday’s cabinet meeting chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and were also given instructions to expand their footprint across networks and scale up outreach, said people aware of the matter. The PM is also learnt to have told the ministers to visit public schools and universities for “freewheeling chats” with students, with Union ministers Pralhad Joshi and Mansukh Mandaviya set to coordinate the outreach.

The PM has been vocal about using social media platforms. (Representative Image/Unsplash)

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Ministers’ social media engagement assessed across 4 platforms

The analysis evaluated their posts and interactions on Facebook, LinkedIn, X and Instagram between May and August 15, said one person. Wednesday’s instruction comes amid efforts by the Centre to counter the anger and criticism it faced on social media during and after recent protests over paper leaks led by the Cockroach Janata Party (CJP).

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{{^usCountry}} The PM has been vocal about using social media platforms to disseminate government plans and programmes, to forge a direct link between the electorate and elected representatives and to shape the narrative. In recent meetings with the Bharatiya Janata Party-led National Democratic Alliance lawmakers, he had reiterated the need to improve social media outreach. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The PM has been vocal about using social media platforms to disseminate government plans and programmes, to forge a direct link between the electorate and elected representatives and to shape the narrative. In recent meetings with the Bharatiya Janata Party-led National Democratic Alliance lawmakers, he had reiterated the need to improve social media outreach. {{/usCountry}}

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Frequently Asked Questions What was the focus of the cabinet meeting chaired by Prime Minister Modi? The meeting focused on analyzing social media engagement and expanding outreach across networks. Who is coordinating the outreach to public schools and universities? Union ministers Pralhad Joshi and Mansukh Mandaviya are coordinating the outreach. What prompted the government's increased focus on social media outreach? The focus was prompted by anger and criticism faced on social media due to recent protests. What kind of analysis was performed on the ministers' social media presence? A SWOT analysis was performed to assess their presence on four major social media platforms.