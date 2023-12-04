Union ministers win state polls; reshuffle in Modi’s council of ministers likely

The election of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Members of Parliament (MPs) and Union ministers to the assemblies in Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, and Chhattisgarh has triggered speculation about a reshuffle in Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s council of ministers months before the 2024 Lok Sabha polls. BJP workers celebrating as the party’s victory in Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, and Chhattisgarh assembly elections. (ANI)

The BJP on Sunday wrested power from the Congress in the Hindi heartland states of Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh while retaining it in Madhya Pradesh. The Congress managed to win in the southern state of Telangana.

Union ministers Narendra Singh Tomar and Pralhad Patel were elected to the Madhya Pradesh assembly while Renuka Singh to the Chhattisgarh House. Lok Sabha members Rakesh Singh, Riti Pathak, Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore, Diya Kumari, and Arun Sao also won assembly elections in Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan.

Gomti Sai, the MP from Chhattisgarh’s Raigarh, Uday Pratap Singh, who represents Madhya Pradesh’s Hoshangabad in Lok Sabha, Kirori Lal Meena (Rajya Sabha members from Madhya Pradesh) and Baba Balaknath (Alwar MP) also won their assembly seats.

A BJP functionary cited rules and said these lawmakers will have to resign from either Lok Sabha or the state assembly within 14 days of the declaration of results. “Since these leaders were specifically tasked to contest the assembly polls to strengthen the party’s position in their respective states, they are likely to resign from the Lok Sabha,” the functionary said on condition of anonymity.

The functionary added the BJP leadership will also take a call on replacing the three Union ministers. A fourth, Faggan Singh Kulaste, and Lok Sabha MP Ganesh Singh lost assembly polls in Madhya Pradesh.

As per rules, a re-election has to be done within six months of a vacancy.