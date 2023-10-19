News / India News / Uniquely-designed Vande Bharat trains to run in Kashmir soon: Railway minister

Uniquely-designed Vande Bharat trains to run in Kashmir soon: Railway minister

PTI
Oct 19, 2023

The government plans to roll out 75 Vande Bharat trains by March next year and is also keen to run sleeper versions of the trains on long-distance routes.

Vande Bharat services are expected to be introduced in Srinagar within this financial year after the Jammu-Srinagar line becomes functional, Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said here on Thursday.

New Delhi, India - Oct. 1, 2023: Workers clean a Vande Bharat Express train at Hazrat Nizamuddin railway station, The Indian Railway introduced the '14 minutes of miracle� concept for speedy cleaning of trains from October 1, starting with 29 Vande Bharat trains at their respective destination stations across the country, in New Delhi, India, on Sunday, October 1, 2023. (Photo by Arvind Yadav/ Hindustan Times)(Hindustan Times)
He said the semi-high speed train will also serve the people of Tripura once the railway line to the northeastern state gets electrified.

The government plans to roll out 75 Vande Bharat trains by March next year and is also keen to run sleeper versions of the trains on long-distance routes as an alternative to Rajdhani Express trains.

"Once the Jammu to Srinagar railway line is completed very soon Vande Bharat will also be run on that," Vaishnaw told PTI.

He said the Jammu-Srinagar railway line is expected to start within this financial year.

This train has been designed in a unique way so that they run very smoothly in those temperatures and altitude, Vaishnaw said.

According to a survey, Vande Bharat express trains have been popular amongst the youth and senior citizens alike for comfort and speed.

"In Tripura, the railway line will get electrified shortly, then we will be able to provide Vande Bharat services to Tripura," Vaishnaw said.

He said Prime Minister Narendra Modi has taken personal interest in the development of the northeastern region and Jammu and Kashmir where railway services were being expanded in a big way.

