Unlock 5: Statewise rules and restrictions of Delhi, Punjab, Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, West Bengal, Uttar Pradesh

Updated: Oct 01, 2020 21:11 IST

In its reopening guidelines for October, the ministry of home affairs has asked the states to decide on the resumption of several activities, including schools and colleges. The only thing that the state governments won’t be able to do is to impose local lockdowns without consulting the Centre.

Several state governments have announced separate guidelines.

Delhi: The Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) has issued an order for status quo to be maintained in all activities permitted in the national Capital so far. There was no second round of lockdown in Delhi since June, after the Centre began unlocking. Schools in Delhi are shut till October 5. A decision is this regard will be taken before that.

Punjab: Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Thursday ordered a slew of relaxations, including lifting of night curfew and an end to the Sunday lockdown.

Punjab has already allowed to reopen schools from September 21.

Maharashtra: The Maharashtra government on Wednesday extended coronavirus-induced lockdown till October 31, but also said that hotels, restaurants and bars will be allowed to operate from October 5 with restricted capacity.

Hotels, food courts, restaurants and bars can operate from October 5 with capacity not exceeding 50 percent or as prescribed by local authorities.

The Railways will increase the frequency of local trains in the MMR. Local trains in Pune region will restart with protocols and procedures adopted in the MMR.

Dabbawallahs of tiffin carriers in MMR will be allowed to travel by local trains after procuring QR code passes from the Mumbai police commissioner’s office.

Schools have not reopened in the state.

Tamil Nadu: Before Centre’s guidelines, Tamil Nadu announced that lockdown in the state will be extended till October 31, with a few relaxations. The government earlier decided to reopen school from October 1. But now the decision has been put off.

Restaurants and tea shops will be allowed to run from 6am till 9pm while parcels services and takeaway services can be availed till 10pm. The state is also allowing 100 incoming flights in Chennai airport

West Bengal: The government permitted theatres to open from October 1. The government has also released an SOP for Durga Puja to begin from October 23.

Uttar Pradesh: The Uttar Pradesh government Thursday announced the guidelines under Unlock 5 and said all schools and coaching institutes, outside containment zones, will be allowed to open in a graded manner after October 15. The state government has finally allowed Durga puja with idols even in parks and other places strictly adhering to Covid-19 guidelines.