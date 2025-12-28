Unnao rape case: SC to hear CBI's plea on Kuldeep Sengar's sentence on Monday; protest erupts at Jantar Mantar

The Supreme Court on Monday will hear a plea by the CBI challenging the Delhi High Court’s order suspending the life sentence of expelled BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar in the Unnao rape case. Kuldeep Singh Sengar was convicted in December 2019. (ANI)(HT_PRINT)

A three-judge vacation bench of Chief Justice of India Surya Kant and Justices JK Maheshwari and Augustine George Masih is likely to hear the matter.

The high court on December 23 suspended the jail term of Sengar, who is serving life imprisonment in the Unnao rape case, saying he has already served seven years and five months in prison, PTI reported.

The victim of the Unnao rape case has expressed hope that the top court will deliver justice on Monday. Speaking to ANI, the victim said, "I have faith in the Supreme Court that it will give me justice. I am raising the voice of every woman. Had the CBI taken action earlier, I would have got justice. His bail would have been rejected because he raped me. My father was killed. My family members were killed. The security of my family members and witnesses was removed. My husband was fired from his job. My children are unsafe at home."

Also read| Unnao rape case: HC erred, says CBI in appeal against life sentence suspension

Women activists protest at Delhi's Jantar Mantar, demanding justice for the Unnao Rape case victim.

Where the case stands

1. The survivor, who was a minor at the time, accused expelled BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar of raping her at his residence in 2017.

2. For months after the complaint, no action was taken. In April 2018, the survivor attempted to set herself on fire outside the Chief Minister’s residence in Lucknow. The incident drew nationwide attention and led to renewed scrutiny of the case.

Also read| Protest outside Delhi HC over bail in Unnao rape case, survivor's mother says ‘hang the guilty’

3. Soon after, her father died while in judicial custody. The family alleged that he was assaulted by Sengar’s supporters inside Unnao Jail. The incident further intensified public outrage.

4. In July 2019, during the trial proceedings, the survivor was seriously injured in a road accident. A truck rammed into the car she was travelling in. Two of her aunts were killed in the crash, while her lawyer sustained severe injuries. The CBI later stated that the collision was a planned attempt to kill the survivor.

5. Given the seriousness of the situation, the Supreme Court transferred the trial from Uttar Pradesh to Delhi. In December 2019, a Delhi court found Sengar guilty of rape and sentenced him to life imprisonment.

6. The latest development came on 23 December 2025, when the Delhi High Court suspended Sengar’s life sentence and granted him conditional bail. His appeal against the conviction is still pending before the court.

Sengar's sentence has been suspended by the high court till the pendency of his appeal challenging his conviction and sentence in the rape case. Reportedly, he challenged a December 2019 trial court verdict in the case. He will, however, remain in jail since he is also serving 10 years' imprisonment in the custodial death case of the victim's father and has not been granted bail in that case.

(With inputs from PTI)