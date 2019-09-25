Unnao rape survivor, critically injured in July car accident, is out of AIIMS

india

Updated: Sep 25, 2019 19:07 IST

A woman from Unnao who was allegedly raped by former Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA Kuldeep Sengar and was critically injured in a car accident in July in Uttar Pradesh’s Rae Bareli, was discharged from New Delhi’s All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) on Wednesday.

The 19-year-old woman who was critically injured in a road accident in the last week of July was airlifted to AIIMS from Lucknow’s King George’s Medical University (KGMU) on August 5 for better treatment following the orders of the Supreme Court. She had fractured her femur and collar bone and suffered chest injuries.

She had accused Sengar of raping her in 2017 and then trying to kill her on July 28 when a truck rammed into the car she was travelling in, killing two of her aunts and critically injuring her and her lawyer. They were heading to meet her uncle, who is lodged in the Rae Bareli district prison.

Also Watch | Unnao rape: Tragic timeline of how a woman was let down by the system

The road crash triggered an outrage leading to the BJP to expel Sengar on August 1. Sengar had been arrested in April last year.

On August 2, the Supreme Court transferred five cases of crimes committed against the rape survivor and her family from a CBI court in Lucknow to its counterpart in Delhi and ordered the Uttar Pradesh e government to pay her Rs 25 lakh as interim compensation.

On September 11, a temporary court was convened inside the AIIMS trauma centre to record the testimony of the rape survivor. The in-camera proceedings started at 10am and lasted almost eight hours.

First Published: Sep 25, 2019 18:29 IST