Unnao rape victim’s sister says no last rites unless CM Yogi Adityanath meets family

Updated: Dec 08, 2019 13:12 IST

The Unnao rape and murder victim’s sister said on Sunday her family will not bury her until Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath visits them and assures them of capital punishment to the accused.

The 24-year-old woman died on Friday night, a day after she was set on fire by five men, including her rapists, when she was on her way to a court for a hearing in her case. Her body was brought to the village from Delhi’s Safdarjung Hospital on Saturday.

Her sister said the last rites would be performed only in the presence of Adityanath.

“I want to speak to Yogi Adityanath personally,” she said.

She also claimed her sister was about to get a government job and that she was about to join it. The sister demanded a government job for one of her family members and immediate capital punishment to the accused.

The victim’s father has also demanded exemplary punishment against the accused.

“I will find solace only when the Unnao police shoot all the five who burnt my daughter,” said her father, who is a blacksmith by profession.

The 65-year-old man said his family was being constantly threatened by the accused and their associates but the police had failed to take any action despite being informed about the threats. The woman was gang-raped in December last year but the case was registered only in March this year.

All the five men allegedly involved in Thursday’s attack were arrested within hours of the crime. They were produced before a court in Unnao on Friday and remanded to 14-day judicial custody.

When the victim’s sister was told that awarding capital punishment is the job of the court, she asked: “Who will make rounds of court?”.

Officials of the Unnao district administration proposed that the family can meet the chief minister in Lucknow but they insisted Adityanath must come to the village and fulfil their demands.

Adityanath, who is under pressure by the opposition to resign over the Unnao rape incident, had on Saturday announced an ex gratia of Rs 25 lakh for her family.

Senior UP minister Swami Prasad Maurya, who had been sent to Unnao by the chief minister to meet the bereaved family, also made a similar announcement. Besides Rs 25 lakh, the family will be given a government house, he said.

“The chief minister is very much with the family of the deceased in this hour of crisis. The culprits will be dealt with sternly and punished. A fast track court will be set up,” Maurya said.

Maurya and his colleague Kamal Rani Varun who reached the woman’s village along with local BJP MP Sakshi Maharaj to meet her family met with protests.

A number of protesters, including some local Congress leaders, were injured as police used force to disperse the crowd which gathered outside the residence of the victim and shouted ‘Vaapas Jaao, Vapaas Jaao’ (Go Back) and other slogans against the state government and Sakshi Maharaj.

The father of the Unnao gang-rape victim had refused to bury his daughter in the night as the administration had wanted them to.

He said one of his daughters was travelling from Pune to attend the funeral, which would take place on a small piece of land the family owns on the outskirts of the village.

A heavy police force has been deployed in the village to ensure that no untoward incident takes place.