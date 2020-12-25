e-paper
Home / India News / ‘Unprecedented heights of development’: PM Modi remembers Vajpayee on birth anniversary

‘Unprecedented heights of development’: PM Modi remembers Vajpayee on birth anniversary

PM Modi also paid his tributes to Madan Mohan Malviya whose birth anniversary too falls on December 25.

india Updated: Dec 25, 2020, 09:00 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Poulomi Ghosh
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to Twitter and remembered Vajpayee, Madan Mohan Malviya on their birth anniversaries.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to Twitter and remembered Vajpayee, Madan Mohan Malviya on their birth anniversaries.(PTI)
         

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday paid tribute to former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee on his birth anniversary and said India will always remember his efforts. “His visionary leadership took the country to unprecedented heights of development,” PM Modi tweeted.

 

PM Modi also paid his tribute to Madan Mohan Malviya whose birth anniversary too falls on December 25. “He devoted his entire life to social reform and service to the nation. His contribution for the country will continue to inspire generations,” he wrote remembering his contribution.

 

Also Read: Remembering Atal Bihari Vajpayee on his 96th birth anniversary

The BJP government celebrates December 25 as “good governance day” in the memory of Vajpayee. PM Modi will release a book ‘Atal Bihari Vajpayee in Parliament: A Commemorative Volume’ to mark this year’s birth anniversary. The book, published by the Lok Sabha Secretariat, highlights the life and works of the former Prime Minister and contains his notable speeches delivered in Parliament. The book also contains some rare photographs from his public life.

Chinese espionage ring in Afghanistan busted, 10 spies detained
PM Modi to address farmers today as BJP plans to scale up outreach
ISRO releases Chandrayaan-2 orbiter data: All you need to know
‘Not logical to include MSP in talks’: Centre; farmers may reply today
President, PM Modi, ministers pay tribute to Atal Bihari Vajpayee on 96th birth anniversary
Northwestern India records cold wave, very poor air
Covid-19: Vaccine may be available at pharmacies
Christmas 2020: How India is celebrating Xmas amid pandemic | Watch
