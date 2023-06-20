Home / India News / UN's Security Council members believe India among better representatives: UNGA chief

ANI |
Jun 20, 2023 06:33 AM IST

UNGA chief said India is among the most active advocates for the early reform of the Security Council.

There is a notion among the United Nations Security Council's member states that there is a need for better representatives in the Security Council, including those countries who have a larger responsibility for peace, for making the well-being of the people, United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) President Csaba Korosi said.

UNGA chief Ksaba Korosi(AP)
In an exclusive interview with ANI on Monday (local time), Korosi on India's candidacy for UNSC said, "There is a notion among the member states that we need a better representative in Security Council, including those countries who have a larger responsibility for peace, larger responsibility for making well being for the people, and, of course, India among those who believe they can contribute to the well being of the world."

Korosi stated that in the past when the UNSC was made at that time India was not among the "biggest ones." He further added that UNSC will reform.

"The case of the reform has been going on in the negotiating process for 13 years, way too long. The first discussion that started on the potential necessity of reforming the Security Council started more than 40 years ago. So it's really high time, but it's in the hands of the member states. If the member states can agree on how to reform the Security Council, in terms of its working methods, in terms of membership, in terms of permanent members, in terms of the right to veto, in terms of what should be the better relationship between the Security Council and maybe other bodies of the United Nations, so, it's all in the hands of the member states," the UNGA President said in an interview with ANI.

"India is one of the perhaps most active advocates for the early reform of the Security Council," he added.

Calling out India as a potential superpower country, the UNGA Chief said that in terms of population, economy, science and technology India is rapidly rising.

He also recalled his meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and said, “I met Prime Minister Modi a couple of months ago in New Delhi, and I had a deep impression after our meeting. A person with vision, a person with strategic thinking, a person who has a very deep tradition bringing with himself a very deep tradition of a nation and a clear vision of where modern India should look like. And I'm very happy to greet him. He is very much welcome in the United Nations. He's one of the most highly respected leaders in the world coming here in a short period of time. India is one of the biggest countries in the world.”

