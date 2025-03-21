‘Unwell’ Air India passenger from Delhi dies after arrival at Lucknow airport

A 52-year-old Air India passenger from Bihar was found “unwell” after arrival at the Chaudhary Charan Singh International Airport in Lucknow at 8:10 am on Friday but later passed away at a hospital. An Air India plane (Representational photo)

Spokesperson of airport told news agency ANI, “A male passenger, who was unwell, arrived from Delhi at Chaudhary Charan Singh International Airport, Lucknow, today. He was provided first aid before being transported to the hospital in an Advanced Life Support ambulance. The passenger later passed away at a hospital.”

Man didn't touch food plate

A fellow passenger told the Times of India that the deceased, Aashif Daulla Ansari from Bihar's Gopalganj, was motionless when the flight crew approached him to clear his food plate and drinks.

“The man had not even unbuckled his seatbelt or touched his food plate,” TOI quoted one of the passengers.

The deceased was reportedly checked by a group of doctors travelling on the flight and confirmed to have no pulse.

Authorities are investigating his death as circumstances surrounding the incident remain unclear.

Earlier this month, an 82-year-old woman passenger fell at the Delhi airport after she claimed to have not received pre-booked wheelchair assistance. Air India, however, in its detailed statement issued on March 8, maintained that the passenger was never denied wheelchair assistance and received first aid immediately.

The incident was raised in Parliament to which Civil aviation minister Ram Mohan Naidu replied that “There are always two sides to a story, one from the family, and the DGCA has gathered the family’s account, and another from the airline. We will issue a show-cause notice to the airline and take appropriate action based on the findings. The CCTV footage will help us clarify the situation. I assure the members that we are looking into the issue.”

In another incident, an Air India flight from Chicago to Delhi was turned back after 10 hours in the air on Thursday, allegedly due to clogged toilets. In a statement to HT, the airline said a “technical issue” forced the flight to return to the US city, and all passengers were offered a full refund.