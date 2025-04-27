‘Unworthy son’: Himanta Biswa Sarma slams Bilawal Bhutto, says ‘no one can deter India from revenge'

Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Saturday launched a scathing attack on Pakistani politician Bilawal Bhutto Zardari for his threat to India, asserting that "no one can deter India from taking decisive revenge" for the terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam. Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma asserted that Indus Waters belong to India and will remain so, unchanged. (ANI)

He affirmed that India, under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership, "will hunt down terror and destroy terror infrastructure wherever it exists in the world".

Sarma took to X and shared a clip of Zardari addressing a gathering in Sukkur.

‘Unworthy son’

“The State of Pakistan has a long and bloody history of betrayal -- it took lives of Bilawal Bhutto's grandfather and mother. It is a tragedy that an unworthy son today chooses to speak in a manner that dishonors even their sacrifice,” he wrote.

"Let it be absolutely clear — no one can deter India from taking decisive revenge when it comes to safeguarding its honour and its people," Sarma added.

He said that India's national security is non-negotiable. "The waters of the Indus are ours -- and they shall remain ours, unchallenged and eternal," the Assam CM added.

Pakistan People's Party chief Bilawal Bhutto Zardari claimed Indus belongs to Pakistan.

He said that under the Indus Waters Treaty, "India has acknowledged that the Indus belongs to Pakistan".

Speaking at an event, Zardari said, "I would like to stand here in Sukkur by the Indus and tell India that the Indus is ours and the Indus will remain ours, whether water flows in this Indus or their blood."

On April 22, terrorists gunned down 26 people, mostly tourists, in Baisaran, near J&K's Pahalgam. The attack has led to escalating tensions between India and Pakistan, with New Delhi announcing massive punitive actions against Islamabad.

Besides suspending the Indus Waters Treaty, India also closed the integrated check post at the Attari border and brought down the overall strength of Pakistani high commissions.