UP: 7-year-old boy allegedly stabbed to death by heroin addict in Baghpat

A seven-year-old boy was stabbed to death with scissors by an alleged drug addict in Uttar Pradesh's Baghpat district, police said on Saturday. In the Baghpat region of Uttar Pradesh, an accused drug user fatally stabbed a seven-year-old kid with scissors.(PTI/representative)

The victim, Afzal had gone missing on Thursday morning. His body was recovered from a sugarcane field adjacent to a jungle in Adampur village, following the arrest of the accused neighbour, Shavez (19), officials said.

Afzal was last seen with Shavez around 10 am on Thursday. When the victim did not return home, his mother started searching for him, and subsequently his family lodged a police complaint on Friday, a police officer said.

Also read: Himachal: 20-year-old stabbed to death at Manali winter carnival, 1 arrested

Station House Officer (SHO) Bachchu Singh said that the family alleged Shavez of abducting their child. The accused was taken into custody and during interrogation he confessed to killing the boy.

The body was recovered from a sugarcane field and the scissors used in the crime were also recovered, the officer said.

According to the police, the accused is a drug addict. When asked about the motive for the murder, he reportedly said he killed the boy by stabbing him with scissors "just like that."

Also read: Drug trafficking gang busted in Greater Noida; 3 arrested with cannabis worth ₹55 lakh

The body has been sent for post-mortem and further investigation is underway, the SHO added.