Menu Explore
Search Search
Saturday, Jan 25, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

MP police takes out procession of four arrested over assaulting shopkeepers in Bhopal

ANI |
Jan 25, 2025 01:36 PM IST

Four notorious criminals apprehended in Bhopal for attacking shopkeepers; procession held for apologies.

Madhya Pradesh police arrested four notorious criminals in connection with assaulting shopkeepers and took out their procession on Friday evening in the state capital Bhopal, an official said.

Four criminals were detained by Madhya Pradesh police on Friday night in the state capital Bhopal for attacking shops.(Unsplash/ representative)
Four criminals were detained by Madhya Pradesh police on Friday night in the state capital Bhopal for attacking shops.(Unsplash/ representative)

According to the police, the arrested accused had previous criminal records as well. They have been identified as Rohit Kabirpanthi alias Bali (24), a total of 25 cases registered against him, Asad Khan alias Chinu (25) having 14 cases registered against him, Nitin Katyare alias Nikki (23), seven cases registered against him and Daksh Bundela (19), three cases registered against him.

During the procession, the accused apologised for their misdeeds and were repeating that they would never ever commit a crime again in future.

Also read: Madhya Pradesh govt bans liquor shops in 17 ‘holy towns’ | Full list

On January 22, these accused had created hooliganism and beaten up two shopkeepers in TT Nagar police limits in the city. Following which they lodged a complaint; the police registered a case and arrested the accused.

CCTV footage of the incident also came to light in which the accused were seen creating nuisance at the shop.

TT Nagar police station in charge Sudheer Arjariya told ANI, "A few miscreants attacked two shopkeepers at their shops under TT Nagar police station on January 22. The attackers beat up and injured them with sticks and knives. After that, the victims approached the police station and lodged a complaint."

"Acting on the complaint, the police registered an FIR and began a search to nab the accused. Based on the mobile location, the police trapped the accused. Initially, the accused tried to distract the police but later they confessed the crime," the police station in charge said.

Also read: 3 arrested for killing pregnant cow in Karnataka's Salkod village: Police

A total of four accused namely Rohit Kabirpanthi, Asad Khan, Nitin Katyare and Daksh Bundela have been arrested so far and two more are on the run. Police teams are searching for them and soon nabbed them too, he added.

rec-icon Recommended Topics
Share this article
Get Current Updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News and Top Headlines from India.
See More
Get Current Updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News and Top Headlines from India.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, January 25, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On