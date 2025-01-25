MP police takes out procession of four arrested over assaulting shopkeepers in Bhopal

Madhya Pradesh police arrested four notorious criminals in connection with assaulting shopkeepers and took out their procession on Friday evening in the state capital Bhopal, an official said. Four criminals were detained by Madhya Pradesh police on Friday night in the state capital Bhopal for attacking shops.(Unsplash/ representative)

According to the police, the arrested accused had previous criminal records as well. They have been identified as Rohit Kabirpanthi alias Bali (24), a total of 25 cases registered against him, Asad Khan alias Chinu (25) having 14 cases registered against him, Nitin Katyare alias Nikki (23), seven cases registered against him and Daksh Bundela (19), three cases registered against him.

During the procession, the accused apologised for their misdeeds and were repeating that they would never ever commit a crime again in future.

On January 22, these accused had created hooliganism and beaten up two shopkeepers in TT Nagar police limits in the city. Following which they lodged a complaint; the police registered a case and arrested the accused.

CCTV footage of the incident also came to light in which the accused were seen creating nuisance at the shop.

TT Nagar police station in charge Sudheer Arjariya told ANI, "A few miscreants attacked two shopkeepers at their shops under TT Nagar police station on January 22. The attackers beat up and injured them with sticks and knives. After that, the victims approached the police station and lodged a complaint."

"Acting on the complaint, the police registered an FIR and began a search to nab the accused. Based on the mobile location, the police trapped the accused. Initially, the accused tried to distract the police but later they confessed the crime," the police station in charge said.

A total of four accused namely Rohit Kabirpanthi, Asad Khan, Nitin Katyare and Daksh Bundela have been arrested so far and two more are on the run. Police teams are searching for them and soon nabbed them too, he added.