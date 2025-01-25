3 arrested for killing pregnant cow in Karnataka's Salkod village: Police

Three people have been arrested for allegedly killing a pregnant cow in a forested area within the Salkod Gram Panchayat limits, police said on Friday. The incident reportedly took place after the cow, owned by farmer Krishna Achari, was reported missing after being let out to graze on Janaury 17. The remains were found on January 18. (File photo)

The incident reportedly took place after the cow, owned by farmer Krishna Achari, was reported missing after being let out to graze on Janaury 17. The remains were found on January 18.

Superintendent of police M Narayana said: “This was a heinous crime. We formed six police teams to apprehend the suspects. On Thursday, we arrested Altaf Ahmed (28), Matheen Ahmed (37), and Mohammed Hussain (37), all residents of Honnavara taluk. They killed the cow for its meat, sold it, and fled the area after the crime.”

Also Read | BJP MLA claims ‘50,000 cows slaughtered daily in Uttar Pradesh’, accuses govt of silence

Narayana added that four more people involved in the incident have been identified, and efforts are underway to arrest them. The arrested suspects were produced before the Honnavara JMFC court and remanded to judicial custody for 14 days.

On January 19, local MLA Dinakar Shetty visited the site and met with the family and villagers. Speaking to the media, Shetty criticised the state government for its handling of law and order issues.

“Since the Congress came to power, incidents like these have been on the rise. This is not just a crime; it is an attack on the culture and sentiments of Hindus. The government, particularly chief minister Siddaramaiah and the home department, have failed miserably in maintaining peace. The accused must be punished strictly,” he added.