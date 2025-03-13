UP: Accused in double murder case injured in police shootout during escape bid

A man accused of murdering a mother and son was injured in a shootout at Kaju village after he allegedly attempted to escape from the crime scene, where the police had brought him to recover the murder weapon, officials said on Thursday. Accused of murdering a mother and son was injured in a shootout during escape bid.(PTI)

The accused, Shani, sustained a bullet injury in his leg and was admitted to the district hospital for treatment, they said.

Kaushambi Superintendent of Police Brijesh Kumar Srivastava said that Shani was arrested in Deoria on Wednesday in connection with the double murder case in the Charwa police station area.

On Thursday morning, when police took him to Kaju village to recover the axe used for murdering, he pulled out a country-made pistol hidden in a bag at the crime spot and fired at the officers. In retaliatory firing, he was shot in the leg, the officer said.

According to the police, Shani, along with his brother Shravan and their mother Shanti Devi, allegedly killed Kallu alias Sarvajeet Diwakar (22) and his mother Sangeeta (49) with an axe on Tuesday. The attack took place in Kaju village after Shani and Shravan suspected that their sister was in a relationship with the victim.

Shravan was arrested earlier and is in jail, while Devi, who is also an accused, is still on the run.