UP: All schools, colleges to remain shut on Saturday

An order was issued to this effect on Friday night, a government spokesperson was quoted as saying in an official statement.

Press Trust of India
Police personnel look at a burning vehicle during clashes over citizenship law in Bulandshahar, Uttar Pradesh.
Police personnel look at a burning vehicle during clashes over citizenship law in Bulandshahar, Uttar Pradesh.(VIA REUTERS)
         

All schools, colleges and universities across Uttar Pradesh will remain shut on Saturday, state officials said.

An order was issued to this effect on Friday night, a government spokesperson was quoted as saying in an official statement.

The government had earlier ordered closure of all schools on Thursday and Friday owing to severe cold wave condition.  The order comes at a time when protests against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act have rocked several parts of the state, claiming at least six lives in violence and arson.

