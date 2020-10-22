e-paper
Home / India News / UP: Allahabad High Court grants bail to journalist Prashant Kanojia

UP: Allahabad High Court grants bail to journalist Prashant Kanojia

A bench of Justice A R Masoodi passed the order on the bail plea of Kanojia. The petitioner had pleaded that he was innocent and was implicated due to ulterior reasons.

india Updated: Oct 22, 2020, 07:24 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh
Journalist Prashant Kanojia
Journalist Prashant Kanojia (Facebook/PJKanojia)
         

The Lucknow bench of Allahabad high court on Wednesday granted bail to journalist Prashant Kanojia in a case pertaining to alleged sharing of an objectionable social media post on Ram Temple.

A bench of Justice A R Masoodi passed the order on the bail plea of Kanojia. The petitioner had pleaded that he was innocent and was implicated due to ulterior reasons.

Kanojia was arrested by the Uttar Pradesh Police on August 18 from Delhi. The FIR against him was registered here at the Hazratganj Police Station on August 17 for allegedly sharing an “indecent” post on his Twitter handle and saying that he did it on the directive of Hindu Sena chief Sushil Tiwari, who denied the allegation.

The FIR registered on the complaint of sub-inspector Dinesh Kumar Shukla said, “On August 17, it was seen that Prashant Kanojia through his twitter handle (@Pjkanojia) had uploaded an indecent post related to Ram temple stating that it was done on orders of Tiwari.” The post was uploaded to “malign Tiwari’s image”, said the sub-inspector in his complaint, adding that “such posts can disturb peace”. The case against Kanojia was lodged under various sections of the Indian Penal Code including section 420 and those of the Information Technology Act.

Kanojia was earlier arrested in June last year for allegedly posting objectionable remarks against Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on the social media. He was granted bail on the orders of the Supreme Court.

