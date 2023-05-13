UP assembly bypolls: Apna Dal (S)'s Rinki Kol wins Chhanbey seat by over 9,000 votes

In the assembly bypolls held for Chhanbey seat in Uttar Pradesh, Rinki Kol of the Apna Dal(Sonelal) party emerged as the winner with a margin of over 9,000 votes against her closest rival, Keerti Kol of the Samajwadi Party. Apna Dal (Sonelal) candidate Rinki Singh Koil shows victory sign after filing her nomination on April 20 for Chhanbey Assembly seat bypoll.(PTI)

Initially, the electoral battle for the Chhanbey assembly seat in Uttar Pradesh was a closely fought one, with early trends indicating a tight contest between Rinki Kol and her SP rival.

However, as the day progressed, Rinki Kol began to pull ahead, eventually winning the bypoll with a comfortable margin of 9,585 votes.

The Chhanbey bypoll was held on May 10, along with the Suar seat, and was necessitated by the demise of Apna Dal (Sonelal) MLA Rahul Kol.

The by-election for the Chhanbey assembly seat in Uttar Pradesh witnessed a unique political battle between the spouses of two former lawmakers.

Apna Dal (Sonelal) party, an ally of the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Uttar Pradesh, fielded Rinki Kol, the wife of the deceased MLA Rahul Kol, while Kirti Kol, the daughter of former legislator Bhai Lal Kol, contested on behalf of the Samajwadi Party, making it a “bahu vs beti” narrative.

The bypoll witnessed a total of eight contenders, and the constituency had around 3.65 lakh eligible voters.

(With PTI inputs)

