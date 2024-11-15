UP bypolls: ‘Our heritage is Ram Mandir, SP’s legacy tied to Atiq Ahmad, Mukhtar Ansari,' says Yogi Adityanath

Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday hit out at the Samajwadi Party, saying that while the country's heritage is represented by the Ram temple in Ayodhya, opposition SP's "true legacy" is tied to figures like Khan Mubarak, Atiq Ahmed, and Mukhtar Ansari.



Adityanath was addressing rallies in Katehari in Ambedkarnagar and Mirzapur's Majhawan assembly constituencies, which are among the nine witnessing bypolls on November 20.

Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath.(ANI)

"In contrast, before 2014, the leaders of the opposition alliance played with national security and disrespected our heritage. Today, Ram Lalla has been enshrined in the magnificent Ram temple in Ayodhya, a sight that fills every citizen of the country with pride. This is our heritage, which has been repeatedly insulted by the people of the Samajwadi Party," PTI quoted the chief minister.



"The Samajwadi Party's true legacy is tied to figures like Khan Mubarak, Atiq Ahmed, and Mukhtar Ansari," he added. Khan Mubarak, Atiq Ahmed and Mukhtar Ansari were gangsters. Later, Ahmed and Ansari joined politics.

Adityanath also claimed that the SP has strayed from the values and ideals of Dr Ram Manohar Lohia.

“While significant development work is being carried out in the state, our heritage is also being honoured. Though Dr (Ram Manohar) Lohia was born in Ambedkarnagar, the Samajwadi Party has strayed far from the values and ideals upheld by him and Acharya Narendra Dev. This is why they avoid visiting the memorial of Maharaja Suheldev. They fear that doing so might alienate their Muslim vote bank,” the Bharatiya Janata Party leader added.



‘SP disrespected traditions, farmers and youth’: Yogi Adityanath



In Katehari, Adityanath accused the SP of "disrespecting" traditions, farmers, and youth. He pointed out the swift pace of infrastructure development across UP, asserting that the state has now rid itself of mafia dominance.

"In stark contrast, during the Samajwadi Party's rule, development was limited to the Saifai family and the families of powerful mafias. The dreaded criminals responsible for the murders of BJP MLAs Krishnanand Rai and Raju Pal were once celebrated by the SP and BSP. Today, UP stands free from mafia influence and the fear they instilled," he asserted.



(With PTI inputs)