Nizam’s Razakars burnt your village: Yogi hits back at Kharge

Days after Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge attacked Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath over his saffron attire and “Batenge to Katenge” slogan, the latter on Tuesday said Kharge should be angry with the Nizam of Hyderabad whose “Razakars burnt his village”, adding “but for him Congress’s appeasement politics takes precedence”. Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath during a rally in Maharashtra on November 12. (Sourced)

Addressing a rally in Achalpur, Maharashtra, Yogi said, “For the past three days, Kharge has been questioning my choice of words. He should know that as a Yogi, I prioritise the nation above all else just as my leader PM Modi has instructed me to put the country first in all matters. But for Kharge, Congress’s appeasement policy remains paramount, preventing him from acknowledging or understanding the truth.”

Speaking at a conclave in Mumbai on Sunday, Kharge made a veiled attack at Yogi Adityanath and said, “I ask BJP people to either wear white clothes or the saints should leave politics. Many BJP leaders live as saints but have now become politicians and even the chief minister. They have no hair on their heads, yet wear saffron clothes.”

“If you wear saffron clothes as a sanyasi, then politics is not for you. These leaders wear saffron and yet promote division in the society by saying ‘batenge to katenge’. This language is used by terrorists. BJP is dividing society and spreading hatred. Saints should unify the nation not divide it with their words,” Kharge had said.

Moreover, referring to the events after India’s independence, Yogi reminded the audience of Kharge’s family background in Varawatti, which was once under the Nizam of Hyderabad. He recounted how, even before independence, the British had begun planning India’s partition, emboldening the Muslim League in the process.

Yogi asserted that Congress leaders had bowed to the Muslim League at that time, which resulted in the massacre of Hindus, while Congress’s leadership remained silent. The British permitted princely states the choice to join either India or Pakistan or remain independent. The Nawab of Junagadh and the Nizam of Hyderabad announced to remain independent states.

However, when Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel became the home minister, the Nizam realised he couldn’t sustain a separate existence and began ruthlessly massacring Hindus, the CM said.

To save people, Dr BR Ambedkar called upon Scheduled Castes, tribes and Hindus in the Hyderabad state to seek safety in Maharashtra. Varawatti village, then part of Hyderabad state, was burned in this violence—tragically affecting Mallikarjun Kharge’s family. His mother, aunt, and sister were killed by the Nizam’s Razakars, Yogi Adityanath said.

“Kharge is hesitant to acknowledge this truth, fearing that it might harm his appeal to Muslim voters. Accusing Congress of distorting history and ignoring the brutal actions of the Nizam’s ‘Razakars’ who burned villages and massacred Hindus in Hyderabad,” he added.

Continuing his attack, Yogi said, “Kharge seems to have forgotten his family’s sacrifices for the sake of vote banks. For him and his party, power takes precedence over patriotism.”

Giving thrust to ‘Katenge toh batenge’ slogan, Yogi said, “If we are divided, Ganapati Puja would be attacked, lands would be grabbed under land jihad and safety of daughters would be in danger. There is no love or land jihad in Uttar Pradesh after the formation of the BJP government there,” he said.

CM to visit Maha 3rd time this month on Nov 13

Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath will visit Maharashtra for the third time on Wednesday to campaign in support of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidates in the assembly election.

Yogi had previously campaigned in Maharashtra on November 6 and November 12. His rallies have been attracting large crowds.

On November 13, he will address three rallies in key constituencies in Maharashtra. His visits underscore the BJP’s commitment to securing a stronghold in the state with the CM emphasising development, governance and unity as core pillars of the BJP’s vision for Maharashtra.

Adityanath’s first rally will be in Karanja assembly constituency where the BJP has fielded Saiprakash Dahake. His second rally will be in Thane district in support of Kumar Uttam Chand Ailani, the BJP candidate from Ulhasnagar assembly constituency.

Yogi will hold his third rally in Mira Bhayander where he will campaign for BJP candidate Narendra Lalchand Mehta.