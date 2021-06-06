BJP's UP in-charge Radha Mohan Singh to meet governor today amid speculation of cabinet expansion

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Uttar Pradesh's in-charge Radha Mohan Singh will meet Governor Anandiben Patel on Sunday. The meeting is scheduled to take place at 11am, news agency ANI reported.

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath met the governor on May 27 at the Raj Bhavan. He had termed it as a courtesy visit.

Ahead of the 2022 Uttar Pradesh assembly elections, the Yogi Adityanath-led BJP government in the state is expected to witness a cabinet reshuffle, ANI further reported.

Singh and the party's national general secretary (organization) BL Santhosh earlier this week held feedback sessions with ministers, MLAs and state unit office bearers about the working of the state government as well as the strategy for the 2022 assembly election.

Both Santhosh and Singh were sent to Uttar Pradesh in the wake of outcome of the panchayat polls and to review the state government's handling of the Covid-19 situation. They gave thumbs up to the chief minister amid an attack from opposition parties for alleged mismanagement of Covid.

Santhosh's praise on Twitter signalled the BJP high command's backing of the UP chief minister. He also advised both the party and the state government to project a united front.

Radha Mohan Singh described the Yogi government’s handling of the Covid situation as “unparalleled”.

The party has decided to prepare a strategy based on feedback received from its state leaders and ministers in the Yogi Adityanath government, and strengthen the image of the state government.

The Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections are scheduled to take place in 2022. BJP had stormed back to power in the state in the 2017 Assembly polls. In the 403 member Uttar Pradesh Assembly, among the major parties, BJP has 309 legislators, SP 49, BSP 18, and Congress 7.