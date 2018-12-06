Yogi calls on PM Modi with invite to event; first meeting after UP violence

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath is meeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Delhi today.

The meeting comes in the backdrop of violence in Bulandshahr that started over alleged cow slaughter and quickly went out of control leaving two people dead, including a police inspector.

“Not to my knowledge, the meeting was planned,” said a government spokesperson when asked if Bulandshahr violence was to be discussed during the meeting.

“The chief minister is meeting Modi to invite him for various events in the state, including in Gorakhpur, where President is expected be present on December 9 and 10,” the spokesperson said.

The Yogi government has come under attack from the Opposition for its handling of the violence in Bulandshahr and its aftermath.

Yogesh Raj, a Bajrang Dal activist and the main accused in the mob attack, is still on the run but released a video on Wednesday saying he was innocent and was not present at the site.

Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief Mayawati blamed the BJP for the violence, saying it was the result of the government’s wrong policies. “Violence in a district so close to Delhi was proof of BJP’s ‘jungle raj’ (lawlessness) in UP. The fact that now law keepers are also falling prey to this lawlessness is most worrying,” she said.

Congress blamed Yogi Adityanath for campaigning in poll-bound states instead of looking after the situation in his state. “Instead of taking care of his state, Yogi is going to Telangana and spewing venom,” Congresss’ Kapil Sibal said.

Defending the state government, Uttar Pradesh BJP general secretary Vijay Pathak said, “In Bulandshahr our government has taken quick steps. We can’t talk on individual comments. The bigger picture is that the guilty, irrespective of who they are, would be dealt with as per law.”

First Published: Dec 06, 2018 17:57 IST