UP civic election 2023 results: Watch live telecast of nagar nigam, nagar panchayat, nagar palika parishad poll counting

ByHT News Desk, New Delhi
May 13, 2023 05:48 AM IST

The polling took place on May 4 and 11 for a total of 14,684 posts.

The counting of votes for the 2023 Uttar Pradesh civic body polls will begin at 8 am on Saturday. The polling took place on May 4 and 11 for a total of 14,684 posts, including 17 mayors. Also at stake are 7,178 seats in nagar panchayats, 5,327 seats in nagar palikas, 1,420 corporator posts, and 199 nagar palika parishad chairman posts.

Azamgarh, May 11 (ANI): Women voters stand in a queue at a polling booth for the second phase of Uttar Pradesh urban local body polls, in Azamgarh on Thursday. (ANI Photo)
Where to watch Live Streaming of results?

For a 360-degree coverage of election results, you can follow hindustantimes.com (website and mobile app). The State Election Commission (SEC), Uttar Pradesh, will provide minute-by-minute updates of leading/trailing candidates, doing so on its website.

News channels, too, will provide love coverage on the counting of votes.

UP civic body polls 2023

The polling was held in all 75 districts of Uttar Pradesh. In the first phase, electors in 37 districts across 9 divisions – Agra, Devipatan, Gorakhpur, Jhansi, Moradabad, Lucknow, Prayagraj, Saharanpur and Varanasi – exercised their right to vote, while in the second phase, voting took place in the remaining 38 districts across 8 divisions (Aligarh, Ayodhya, Azamgarh, Bareilly, Basti, Chitrakoot, Kanpur and Mirzapur).

