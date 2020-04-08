e-paper
UP CM interacts with journalists, seeks cooperation in fight against coronavirus

Coronavirus was a contagious disease which does not differentiate between faith or religion. Thus, it is necessary that we all fight against it together without any discrimination, the UP CM said,

india Updated: Apr 08, 2020 12:33 IST
Press Trust of India
Lucknow
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath asked the journalists to discourage fake news and rumours.
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath asked the journalists to discourage fake news and rumours.(Sunil Ghosh / Hindustan Times)
         

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath held a video conference with journalists from all over the state on Tuesday, sharing details about government preparedness and seeking their cooperation to tackle the coronavirus outbreak.

The chief minister said coronavirus was a contagious disease which does not differentiate between faith or religion. Thus, it is necessary that we all fight against it together without any discrimination, he stressed. According to an official release, many journalists gave suggestions to the chief minister.

On the lifting of the lockdown imposed to check the spread of the disease, the CM said any decision regarding this could be taken only after discussions with the Centre. Terming the media role very important in the fight against coronavirus, the chief minister urged the journalists to create awareness about the issue in the masses.

CM Yogi credited Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the “containment of the disease”. He said they have been able to control the spread of the disease because of the timely decisions taken by the prime minister. Yogi said efforts have been made to prevent the spread of infection at the state level and their positive results have also started coming out. However, he said the situation suddenly deteriorated due to the Tablighi Jamaat members.

Even as the number of cases has risen, the situation is under control, he said. He said the media has a deep impact on every society, and that’s why its cooperation is required. The media people can give their suggestions in oral and written form, he said. CM Yogi said people of the state also need to be made aware of face masks. The World Health Organisation has said that the masks made of cotton and cloth are the best for use, he said. During the video conference, journalists gave suggestions regarding the time-frame for lifting the lockdown, community kitchens, increasing surveillance and public participation. The chief minister asked the journalists to discourage fake news and rumours.

