Adityanath seeks report as audio clip of minister threatening cop goes viral

In the audio, state minister Swati Singh is allegedly telling the CO that a ‘fake case’ had been filed and that there were orders from the higher-ups that a case will not be registered against the Ansals.

india Updated: Nov 16, 2019 18:36 IST
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
Lucknow
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday asked for an inquiry report on a purported audio clip in which state minister Swati Singh allegedly threatened a police officer in Lucknow.
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday asked for an inquiry report on a purported audio clip in which state minister Swati Singh allegedly threatened a police officer in Lucknow.

“A report in this connection has been sought from the SSP, Lucknow and will be submitted to the Chief Minister at the earliest,” the state’s DGP O P Singh said.

In the audio clip that surfaced on social media, the minister is heard directly questioning Circle Officer, Lucknow Cant., Binu Singh about an FIR filed against Ansal Developers and expressing displeasure over it.

Opposition parties including Samajwadi Party and Congress have attacked the Adityanath government over the clip, questioning its claim of zero tolerance on corruption.

In the audio, the minister is allegedly telling the CO that a ‘fake case’ had been filed and that there were orders from the higher-ups that a case will not be registered against the Ansals. Singh is also apparently saying that the case in question is a high-profile case and that the chief minister is aware of it. She is heard asking the CO to sit with her to resolve the matter if she wanted to continue working.

The Samajwadi Party, in a tweet quoting the alleged recorded conversation, said: “‘The matter is high profile and is under the cognizance of the Chief Minister. What inquiry will you do? Come and sit down’ is this the zero tolerance for corruption which the Chief Minister is not tired of speaking about? Shame!”.

UPCC president Ajay Kumar Lallu, in a separate tweet, said: “UP minister is threatening the Lucknow Cant CO in favour of scamster Ansal Builder. Madam minister is saying this matter is in the know of the CM sahab, there are orders from above that there should be no FIR in this case. See the hold of scamsters under BJP government, how the minister is threatening the guardians of law.”

