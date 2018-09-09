UP cop dies 4 days after taking poison, suicide note talks about discord in life

Indian Police Service (IPS) officer Surendra Das, who was battling for life for the last four days after consuming a pesticide in an alleged suicide bid, died at Kanpur’s Regency hospital on Sunday afternoon, police said.

A 2014 batch officer, Das, 30, had taken over as superintendent of police, Kanpur (east) last month. On Wednesday (September 5), his wife, Raveena Singh, who is a doctor, found froth oozing out from his mouth when she woke up at about 5 am and rushed him to UHM hospital.

Later, he was shifted to a private hospital from where he was referred to Regency hospital, where he was continuously on life support and in a critical condition.

Doctors suspect Das had consumed Celphos, a pesticide, which affected his entire body. They said Das underwent multiple operations but his condition worsened on Saturday when blood circulation in some parts of his body stopped. He breathed his last at 12.19 pm on Sunday.

While searching his room on Wednesday in the presence of the officer’s mother Indu Devi and brother Narendra Das, the forensic team had found a torn suicide note on Wednesday.

ADG, Kanpur zone, Avinash Chandra said Das had not blamed anyone in the suicide note.

“He has mentioned several issues that indicate towards discord in his personal life. We will investigate the matter. We are looking as to who tampered with the two-page suicide note,” he said.

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath and UP director general of police (DGP) OP Singh expressed grief over the officer’s death.

The DGP said he was extremely saddened by the untimely death of Das, who was a young and hard working officer.

“I pray for peace to the departed soul and extend my condolence to the bereaved family,” he said.

The DGP had earlier visited Kanpur on Saturday to enquire about Das’s condition.

Das, a BTech in electrical engineering, hails from Ballia but his family – including father RC Das, mother Indu Devi and younger brother Narendra Das – stays in Ekta Nagar locality in Lucknow. The family members were in Kanpur since Wednesday.

First Published: Sep 09, 2018 15:36 IST