UP couple returning after distributing son's wedding card dies in road crash

PTI |
Jun 02, 2025 05:33 PM IST

The accident occurred on late Sunday when 62-yr-old Khub Singh and his wife Lali Devi, 56-yr-old, were returning home after distributing cards among relatives.

A couple, who were returning on a motorcycle after distributing their son's wedding cards, died in a road accident in Uttar Pradesh's Bijnor district, police said on Monday.

Their motorcycle was hit by an unidentified vehicle on the Nagina-Dhampur road(Pixabay/Representative)
Their motorcycle was hit by an unidentified vehicle on the Nagina-Dhampur road(Pixabay/Representative)

The accident occurred on late Sunday when 62-year-old Khub Singh and his wife Lali Devi, 56-year-old, were returning home after distributing cards among relatives for their son's wedding to be held on June 9, a police officer said.

Their motorcycle was hit by an unidentified vehicle on the Nagina-Dhampur road and the couple were taken to a community health centre, where doctors declared them brought dead, Nagina Station House Officer Tejpal Singh said.

The bodies were sent for post-mortem, he said.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.
