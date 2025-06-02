UP couple returning after distributing son's wedding card dies in road crash

A couple, who were returning on a motorcycle after distributing their son's wedding cards, died in a road accident in Uttar Pradesh's Bijnor district, police said on Monday. Their motorcycle was hit by an unidentified vehicle on the Nagina-Dhampur road(Pixabay/Representative)

The accident occurred on late Sunday when 62-year-old Khub Singh and his wife Lali Devi, 56-year-old, were returning home after distributing cards among relatives for their son's wedding to be held on June 9, a police officer said.

Their motorcycle was hit by an unidentified vehicle on the Nagina-Dhampur road and the couple were taken to a community health centre, where doctors declared them brought dead, Nagina Station House Officer Tejpal Singh said.

The bodies were sent for post-mortem, he said.