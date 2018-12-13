UP court issues non-bailable warrant against all Bulandshahr violence accused

A Meerut court here on Thursday issued non-bailable arrest warrants against 27 people named in connection with the December 3 Bulandshahar violence that left a police inspector and a local youth dead.

Bajrang Dal district convener Yogesh Raj, BJP’s Syana youth wing president Shikhar Agarwal, VHP activist Upendra Raghav and former pradhan of Mahav village Rajkumar were among the 27 accused named in the FIR. The warrants against them have been issued to ensure they are either arrested or they surrender in court, the police said.

The accused have been charged under sections various sections of Indian Penal Court, including murder and for damaging public property.

The investigating officer told the court that the accused were absconding and trying to vitiate communal harmony by releasing videos. Owing to the sensitivity of the case, the warrants were required to ensure their arrest, the investigating officer said.

On December 3, inspector Subodh Singh Kumar and local Sumit were killed in the violence, which erupted after the carcasses of 25 cattle were found in the forests close to a police post.

Police have so far arrested 11 people, including an army jawan Jeetendra Malik aka Jeetu Fauji, after identifying them through video clips. Six police teams have been formed to arrest all the accused.

The Bulandshahr SSP office said that it will confiscate the property of the accused if they did not surrender in court or present themselves for arrest.

