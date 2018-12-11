Bulandshahr violence accused releasing videos to garner sympathy, say police

Two political leaders named in the Bulandshahr violence had released their videos declaring themselves innocent, but this was being seen as a calculated move to get sympathy and support, said police officials.

Bajrang Dal leader Yogesh Raj of Nayabaans village, key accused in the case and one of the 27 named accused, had released his video a day after the violence and declared himself innocent.

BJP youth wing leader in Syana Shikhar Agarwal also released his video to declare himself innocent.

He held deceased inspector Subodh Singh largely responsible for the trouble, which led to violence. He also visited a news channel studio on Sunday and gave an interview.

While raids were conducted at the duo’s native villages, these leaders managed to remain out of reach. VHP activist Upendra Raghav, another accused, was also absconding but had not released any video, said cops.

So far, police managed to arrest only three accused and raids were on to arrest the remaining.

Dr Mridula Sharma, professor of psychology in Meerut College, believes these are mind games, which a few people use cleverly to garner sympathy. “Many people, influenced either by these activists’ party or ideology, start rallying behind them,” she said.

Under such circumstances it becomes difficult for law enforcement agencies to initiate action against them, she added.

Some officials associated with the investigation of Bulandshahr violence admitted that releasing videos and giving interviews to TV channels helped the accused garner support of people.

