UP court sentences 4 to life imprisonment for killing man in 2016

A local court sentenced four people, including a notorious criminal, to life imprisonment for killing a man in 2016.

Additional district sessions judge Pankaj Kumar Aggarwal also imposed a fine of Rs 4,50,000 on the four men -- Jamshed, Gulsanawwer, Munawwer and Nadeem.

According to the prosecution, Tasleem, 40, was shot dead outside his house in Sikri village here by the four men on October 16, 2015.

They were convicted under sections 302 (murder) and 307 (attempt to murder) of the IPC.

Jamshed was involved in more than 40 criminal cases, the prosecution said on Saturday.

