UP man slits own throat on Eid-ul-Adha: ‘Sacrificing myself in the name of…’

A 60-year-old man in a village in Uttar Pradesh's Deoria district allegedly died by suicide by slitting his throat as a sacrifice on Eid-Ul-Adha on Saturday. A man was found dead in Uttar Pradesh after allegedly slitting his throat as a sacrifice during Eid(File)

Locals claimed that the deceased sacrificed himself on the day of Eid-Ul-Adha and left a note saying, “I am sacrificing myself in the name of Allah and his messenger.”

Also Read: Kota: Principal, hostel warden among 4 booked for MBBS student’s alleged suicide

Police officials have not confirmed if any such document was found. They stated that the man had used a knife to slit his throat inside a hut near his home, reported PTI.

After his family members heard his cries, they found him in the hut and rushed him to the district medical college with the help of the police. He was then referred to the Gorakhpur Medical College for further treatment.

Also Read: 25-year-old IT engineer jumps to death from 21st floor

The man soon succumbed to his injuries and passed away.

Additional superintendent of police (north), Arvind Kumar Verma, told PTI, "Preliminary investigation suggests that the deceased inflicted the wound himself. However, we are probing the matter from all angles.”

The 60-year-old man's family members stated that the incident had occurred once he returned from the dargah of Sultan Syed Makhdoom Ashraf Shah around 10 am on Saturday after he offered Eid prayers.

Also Read: Punjab: A 25-year-old AAP sarpanch dies by suicide

The man's wife stated that after returning home, he had immediately gone to a hut near their house. An hour later, she heard him groaning, and upon checking, saw that he was lying in a pool of blood with a knife next to him.

His wife screamed at the sight of her husband and alerted neighbours, who informed the police.

Discussing suicides can be triggering for some. However, suicides are preventable. A few major suicide prevention helpline numbers in India are 011-23389090 from Sumaitri (Delhi-based) and 044-24640050 from Sneha Foundation (Chennai-based).