UP Deputy CM Brajesh Pathak urges citizens to support 'Made in India' products during festive season

Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak on Tuesday appealed to citizens and shopkeepers to buy and sell products made in India. Pathak encouraged businesses to refrain from selling imported items, adding, "These small yet impactful steps can play a significant role in driving our nation's progress and prosperity."(HT File Photo)

Speaking to ANI, on the importance of supporting indigenous goods, Pathak said, "The PM has been requesting the public to buy 'Swadeshi' products. I also appeal to citizens and shopkeepers to purchase and sell products made in India."

He described it as "a big public movement in UP under the leadership of PM Modi."

On Monday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged citizens to prioritise the purchase of 'Made in India' products during the upcoming festive season, stressing that buying indigenous goods during festivals like Navratri, Vijayadashami, Dhanteras, and Diwali would contribute to the country's self-reliance and economic progress.

Addressing a public gathering after inaugurating and laying the foundation stone for multiple development projects in Ahmedabad, the Prime Minister reiterated his call for 'Swadeshi', appealing to both businesses and individuals to opt for locally manufactured items to drive national prosperity.

"This is the season of festivals. Now Navratri, Vijayadashami, Dhanteras, Diwali... all these festivals are coming. These are celebrations of our culture, but they should also be celebrations of self-reliance. Therefore, I want to reiterate my request to you once again that we must adopt a mantra in our lives: whatever we buy will be 'Made in India', it will be indigenous. I appeal to the citizens of our country to prioritise purchasing goods that are 'Made in India'. Whether it's decorative items or gifts, let us choose products manufactured within our own nation," PM Modi said.

He encouraged businesses to refrain from selling imported items, adding, "These small yet impactful steps can play a significant role in driving our nation's progress and prosperity."

The Prime Minister also announced upcoming reforms in the Goods and Services Tax (GST) regime, promising a "double bonus of happiness" for businesses and families this Diwali.

He had made the same remark while addressing the nation from the ramparts of the Red Fort on Independence Day, which will give significant relief to the consumers and small businesses, describing them as a "double Diwali gift" for the people.