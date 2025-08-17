From Made in India to GST reforms: What PM Modi said at Dwarka expressway inauguration

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated a key section of the Dwarka expressway on Sunday. While speaking at the event, the prime minister spoke on several topics ranging from "Made in India" to the new incoming GST reforms. Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated a key section of the Dwarka expressway on Sunday. (@NarendraModi)

The prime minister also took jibe at Congress party and the opposition for "betraying the sentiments" of DR BR Ambedkar.

Here's a look at PM Modi's key quotes from the event -

On GST reforms - During his Independence Day speech, PM Modi announced a revision of the GST tax slabs and stated that these changes will be implemented by Diwali. Speaking at the event on Sunday, the prime minister stated that the "next-generation GST reforms set to bring double benefits for citizens across the country."

Record road construction in India - PM Modi also shared that in last 11 years, "a record road construction has happened across India," adding that the Infrastructure budget has been increased six times in last 11 years.

Swipe at Congress - Speaking at the event, PM Modi took a swipe at the Congress government and accused the party of "trampling the Constitution."

"Those who dance with the Constitution on their heads, how they trampled on the Constitution, how they betrayed the sentiments of Baba Saheb," said Modi. The prime minister further quoted a law for sanitation workers under the Delhi Municipal Corporation Act, which could result in one month jail if the worker did not show up for work.

"Those who talk big about social justice today have created many such rules and laws in the country. It is Modi who is tirelessly finding and abolishing such unjust laws and this campaign continues relentlessly," he added further.

Modi's remarks come after Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge alleged that the Constitution was "under threat"

"As long as BJP-led govt is in power, Constitution under threat, people's rights not safe," said Kharge during at event in Bihar.

On Made in India - The prime minister thanked the people of the nation for "embracing Made in India."

"The people of the country embraced khadi with the mantra of Vocal for Local. In the same way, the country also placed its trust in Made in India phones. 11 years ago, we used to import most of the phones we needed. Today, the majority of Indians use Made in India phones," said Modi, adding that UPI had become the "world's biggest real-time digital payment platform."

"To make India self-reliant, we must follow the path of Charkhadhari Mohan (Mahatma Gandhi). We need to make Vocal for Local mantra of our life, and it's not difficult for us to achieve this. We must make Vocal for Local our life’s mantra," he added further.

BJP's victory in Delhi, Haryana, Rajasthan and UP - The prime minister also hailed the elections in Delhi, Haryana, Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh.

"This is also the first time that the BJP governments are in power simultaneously in Delhi, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, and Rajasthan. This shows how much blessing the BJP has received from this entire region... However, there are some political parties that are still unable to digest the people's blessings. They have become completely disconnected from the people’s trust and ground realities," he added.