Key Dwarka Expressway section, Urban Extension Road-II open; PM Modi inaugurates | Watch

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has inaugurated two key road projects for Delhi, Gurugram and the vicinity, easing traffic pressure on major routes and shortening the access to the Indira Gandhi International Airport. Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the inauguration of the Delhi section of the Dwarka Expressway and the Urban Extension Road-II (UER-II) in New Delhi. (X/@pmoindia)

The Delhi section of the Dwarka Expressway and the Urban Extension Road-II (UER-II) have been developed under a comprehensive decongestion plan.



The ceremony began just after noon in Delhi's Rohini on Sunday, and the PM formally inaugurated the projects around 1.30 pm.

Union minister for road transport Nitin Gadkari was present too, along with the chief ministers of Delhi and Haryana, Rekha Gupta and Nayab Singh Saini, respectively.

What are UER-II and the Dwarka Expressway sections inaugurated by PM on Aug 17?

Urban Extension Road-II: This 75.71-km road, known by its acronym UER-II, has been developed in five packages — 54.21 km in Delhi and 21.5 km in Haryana.

This 75.71-km road, known by its acronym UER-II, has been developed in five packages — 54.21 km in Delhi and 21.5 km in Haryana. UER-II will enable people from Gurugram , and west and south Delhi to reach NH-44, and thus Chandigarh, Punjab, and Jammu & Kashmir, faster. This will bypass the congestion usually witnessed at Dhaula Kuan and on Delhi’s ring roads. The project cost is ₹ 6,445 crore.

, and west and south Delhi to reach NH-44, and thus Chandigarh, Punjab, and Jammu & Kashmir, faster. This will bypass the congestion usually witnessed at Dhaula Kuan and on Delhi’s ring roads. The project cost is 6,445 crore. Construction of the UER-II is also a major example of sustainable practices. Approximately 10 lakh metric tonnes of material recovered from the landfill waste in Delhi was used in constructing this road.

is also a major example of sustainable practices. Approximately 10 lakh metric tonnes of material recovered from the landfill waste in Delhi was used in constructing this road. Dwarka Expressway key sections: The PM on Sunday, August 17, also opened Packages 3 and 4 of the Dwarka Expressway. This is a 10.1-km route in Delhi which improves Delhi-Gurugram connectivity; and includes a 5.1-km tunnel connecting to IGI Airport.

The PM on Sunday, August 17, also opened Packages 3 and 4 of the Dwarka Expressway. This is a 10.1-km route in Delhi which improves Delhi-Gurugram connectivity; and includes a 5.1-km tunnel connecting to IGI Airport. Earlier, Packages 1 and 2, covering the Haryana section (29 km between Mahipalpur and Kherki Daula on NH-48) were inaugurated by PM Modi in March 2024.

Ahead of the inauguration function at Rohini in Delhi, the PM took a walk on the Dwarka Expressway and the UER-II.