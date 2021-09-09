UP districts saw outbreak of D2 dengue, says health ministry; urges caution

As several districts in Uttar Pradesh are battling the outbreak of viral fever, the Indian Council of Medical Research on Thursday confirmed that they have found the D2 strain of dengue in these specimens. This strain is deadlier and often cause haemorrhage. It also impacts the platelet count. "The only prevention is to stop the breeding of mosquitos. Dengue is also a deadly disease," ICMR chief Dr Balram Bhargava said. This dengue outbreak was reported from Ferozabad, Mathura and Agra in Uttar Pradesh, while mosquito-borne diseases overall are on the rise across the country, the health ministry said.

"We must have adequate preparation to fight dengue and malaria, apart from Covid as these cases are on the rise and also because of the monsoon season. We must cover ourselves and use mosquito repellant, mosquito nets and should not allow mosquitos to breed," Niti Aayog chairman Dr VK Paul said.

"Do not take any fever lightly. Be it malaria, dengue or Covid. Our focus should not move from Covid, but dengue can be deadly too and there is no vaccination. It is also difficult to tell who is more susceptible to dengue. And then there is no vaccination," Dr Paul added.

After Uttar Pradesh, dengue and viral fever cases rose in Delhi as well. As per the data released by the Municipal Corporation of Delhi, 73 cases of dengue were reported in August. The number of dengue cases recorded this year (125) is the highest since 2018. Around 27 cases of the other mosquito-borne disease, malaria and 32 of chikungunya, have also been reported in Delhi so far this year. "1,100-1,200 patients are coming in the medicine department, while 400-500 patients are coming to the children's OPD every day. Some viral cases are also coming from the NCR area; patients from areas like Ghaziabad, Noida are also coming to LNJP after being referred here," Dr Suresh Kumar, medical director of Loknayak Jaiprakash Hospital said.