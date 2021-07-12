Home / India News / UP extends relaxation in Covid curfew: Check new guidelines
Uttar Pradesh had lifted Covid-imposed restrictions from all districts on June 8.(PTI)
UP extends relaxation in Covid curfew: Check new guidelines

By hindustantimes.com | Written by Susmita Pakrasi, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON JUL 12, 2021 06:17 AM IST

The Uttar Pradesh government has extended the relaxation in the Covid-19 curfew by two hours. Additional chief secretary (Home) Awanish Awasthi on Sunday issued new guidelines allowing markets and shops to remain open from 6am to 10pm from Monday to Friday.

The order said that weekly closure will be observed on weekends. The new guidelines will come into effect from Monday.

Meanwhile, the Uttar Pradesh government has extended Section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC) - which prohibits the assembly of four or more people - in Noida till August 30. The decision was taken in view of the upcoming festivals and the possibility of a third wave of Covid-19.

Uttar Pradesh had lifted Covid-imposed restrictions from all districts on June 8. Later, it announced to relax the night curfew hours by another two hours as the situation continued to improve in the state.

Here are the latest guidelines:

  1. Gyms, cinema halls and sports complexes will function at 50 per cent capacity.
  2. The swimming pools have not been permitted to open.
  3. There is no change in restaurant timings.
  4. The dine-in facilities can only be availed between 7am to 9pm.
  5. No group of people will be allowed to stage a protest without due permission.
  6. Not more than 50 persons can participate in weddings.
  7. Violation of the police order will be punishable under section 188 (disobeying public order) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).
