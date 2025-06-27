UP man accused of raping and murdering niece sentenced to life after 5 years

A special court in Mainpuri district convicted and sentenced to life term the maternal uncle of 10-year-old girl for raping and killing her five years ago. The police sent the body for post-mortem, which confirmed rape and strangulation.(Pixabay/representational)

The man was also saddled with a fine of ₹85,000, a lawyer said on Friday.

Special public prosecutor Shailendra Rajput told PTI that the court of Special Judge (POCSO Act) Chetna Chauhan on Thursday convicted the man in the case of rape and murder of the minor girl, daughter of a daily wager in a village under Thana Dannahar.

Rajput said the minor girl from a village under Thana Dannahar was playing outside her home on the evening of March 9, 2020, when her maternal uncle lured her and took her to a school outside the village where he raped her before killing her.

He said when the girl did not return home, her parents searched for her all night, but could not find her.

The next morning, villagers saw her body in the bushes near the school and informed her parents.

Villagers had seen her going with the uncle in the evening and informed her parents.

Following the crime, the accused was on the run.

The father of the girl got the FIR registered under relevant sections against the uncle.

The police sent the body for post-mortem, which confirmed rape and strangulation.

The uncle was arrested and following which the police filed a chargesheet against him in the court on charges of rape and murder besides the POCSO Act.