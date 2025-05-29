Panchkula: Teenager found dead in home, strangulation suspected, say cops

The body of a 16-year-old boy was found under mysterious circumstances at a house in Fatehpur village,Sector 20 on Wednesday morning.Officials privy to the matter say suspected marks of hanging or strangulation were found on his neck, with blood emanating from his nose, mouth, and ears. The boy was reportedly lying on a quilt on the floor when an acquaintance found him. In a separate incident, the body of an unidentified man was found in the industrial area of Sector 19 on Wednesday morning. (HT File)

Officials say the boy had recently arrived from Hardoi district, Uttar Pradesh, and was working as a helper in the area. While his parents were travelling to their hometown,the deceased was left alone in his house at the time of the incident.

A dupatta was found at the scene, though relatives who discovered the body confirmed it wasn’t tied to the fan or any other object. On being informed by a relative of the boy, police arrived at the scene and sent the body for a post-mortem to civil hospital. The post-mortem of the body will be conducted today.

Sector-20 police say matter is under investigation.

Unidentified body found in industrial area

In a separate incident, the body of an unidentified man was found in the industrial area of Sector 19 on Wednesday morning. Local police are attempting to identify the deceased, described by a cop as approximately 45 years old and known to sleep on roadsides. His body has been sent to the mortuary.