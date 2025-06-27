Search
Friday, Jun 27, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Subscribe
Enjoy unlimited access

Subscribe Now! Get features like

ad-free-icon
Ad lite A Minimal Ad Experience
premium-icon-1
HT Premium Articles Expertly crafted articles
quick-read-icon-1
Quickreads Segment News brief in summary format
epaper-icon-1
HT E-paper Access digital news experience
sub-popup-img
Subscribe Now

Ludhiana: Man booked for raping, blackmailing minor girl

ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana
Jun 27, 2025 05:06 AM IST

According to the victim, the accused manipulated her under the disguise of marriage, only to subject her to repeatedly raping her and dowry harassment after marriage

The Tibba police have booked a man identified as Ankush Mehra, a resident of Subhash Nagar near HVM School, for allegedly raping a minor girl after luring her into marriage. The accused has also been alleged of blackmailing her with obscene photographs.

The accused has also been alleged of blackmailing her with obscene photographs. (HT Photo)
The accused has also been alleged of blackmailing her with obscene photographs. (HT Photo)

According to the victim, the accused manipulated her under the disguise of marriage, only to subject her to repeatedly raping her and dowry harassment after marriage. He allegedly misappropriated her dowry belongings and used her objectionable photographs to blackmail her into performing unnatural sexual acts. The complainant further alleged that he repeatedly threatened to kill her minor daughter if she refused to comply with his actions.

Following the complaint, a case has been registered against the accused under Sections 316(2), 85, 64(1) and 351(2) of the BNS, along with Section 4 of the POCSO Act on June 25.

According to police, during the preliminary investigation, it was revealed that the accused, Ankush Mehra had lured the victim, now an 18-year-old woman, into a marriage when she was still a minor.

ASI Kamaljit Singh from Tibba police station said, “The accused allegedly lured the victim into marriage about six months ago. According to the victim’s family, he is a drug addict who frequently harassed her for dowry items and also subjected her to domestic violence. We are investigating the matter and efforts are underway to arrest the accused at the earliest.”

News / Cities / Chandigarh / Ludhiana: Man booked for raping, blackmailing minor girl
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On